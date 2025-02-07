SportsGolf

Emiliano Grillo sets off beer showers with an ace at the Phoenix Open's rowdy 16th hole

Some of the thousands gathered at the 16th hole during...

Some of the thousands gathered at the 16th hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour golf tournament at the TPC Scottsdale Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Credit: AP/Ross D. Franklin

By The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Emiliano Grillo set off the latest beer shower at the Phoenix Open with an ace on the stadium 16th hole.

Grillo's shot on the 155-yard hole flew directly into the cup and swirled around a few times before dropping in Friday's second round, setting off pandemonium at the party barge of a par 3.

“It was perfect. Perfect number, just a full shot, pitching wedge,” Grillo told Golf Channel while walking up to the green. “It was a little bit of a delayed reaction because we don’t see it really well from (155 yards). Just the crowd went nuts, so did I.”

The Argentinian raised his arms and chest-bumped fellow player Rafael Campos after the ball flew in, then shared high-fives with nearly everyone on the tee.

Fans in the jam-packed, three-story grandstands sent beer and other drinks flying onto the tee and the green, creating a massive mess. Tournament officials spent several minutes cleaning up the debris, raking bunkers and checking the green for damage, holding up the next group.

Grillo's ace was the 12th at No. 16 in Phoenix Open history and the first since Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz were showered with beer for their aces in 2022. Tiger Woods had the most famous hole-in-one at No. 16 in 1997, kicking off the start of the Phoenix Open party era.

