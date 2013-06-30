Players love beautiful Sebonack Golf Club, but there are some wrinkles

In terms of the seaside landscape and magnificent views of Peconic Bay, competitors in the U.S. Women's Open love Sebonack Golf Club as a major championship venue. But the jury still is out on a set of greens with contours like ski slopes, especially when conditions are as windy as they were Saturday.

"I think it's a great venue," said Stacy Lewis, the No. 2 player in the world. "It's just a hard golf course. You really have to hit it in the right spots. If the hole locations are good, the greens are OK. There were a couple out there today that I thought were a little extreme. You hit a great shot, and then you have a 10-, 15-footer for par."

Morgan Pressel said the difficulty is typical of a USGA setup. "There are certainly some holes that are a little goofy," Pressel said. "There were times today where I felt like I hit some really good shots and didn't have a chance after that. But an Open is going to test every part of your game mentally and physically."

While we're young

The USGA's amusing campaign to speed up play features the Rodney Dangerfield line from "Caddyshack" when he tells a dawdling golfer, "Hey, while we're young." But the next-to-last group of the third round, including Jessica Korda, Angela Stanford and Lizette Salas, didn't get the message.

They fell behind the preceding group by nearly two holes approaching the ninth tee. After hitting her drive, Salas ran halfway down the fairway and then trotted to her ball. After they completed the hole, a USGA official said the group was on the clock, which put them in danger of incurring a penalty for slow play.

Speaking of young . . .

There is plenty of evidence that golf is a young person's game. Consider that 14 teenagers were entered in the Open, and that among those who made the 68-player cut were 14-year-old Nelly Korda, 15-year-old Brooke Mackenzie and 17-year-old Casie Cathrea -- all amateurs. They aren't close to the lead after each suffered through her worst score of the tournament (Korda 79 to 13 over par; Henderson, 83 to plus 14; Cathrea 79 to plus 11).

Creamer vs. 14th hole

Paula Creamer shot even-par 72 for a 217 total -- 11 off the lead. But she has something to shoot for in Sunday's final round. "I've bogeyed 14 every single day," she said. "So my goal is just to make par on 14 and move on. That is my hole, my bogey hole. [Sunday], it's not going to happen."