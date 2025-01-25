Del Rey's bogey-free 66 earns 2-shot lead going into last day of Ras Al Khaimah Championship

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates — Spanish golfer Alejandro del Rey fired a bogey-free 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Del Rey, who followed a first-day 68 with a second-day 66, started the third round two shots behind overnight leader Marcus Armitage, but he moved in front at the turn after three birdies. Del Rey followed with another three to move to 16 under par heading into Sunday’s final round.

“I’ve won on many different tours and places in the world and feel like I know how to get it done,” del Rey said. “You’ve just got to trust yourself and go out there and do your best. I think I know how to close out tournaments so I’ll try to do that tomorrow.”

Armitage was alone in second after posting a 2-under 70, five shots ahead of Australia’s Jason Scrivener (65), South Africa’s Shaun Norris (69), and France’s David Ravetto (70) in third.