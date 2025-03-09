SportsGolf

Rio Takeda of Japan shoots a blistering 8-under 64 in China to win her second LPGA title

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Takeda Rio...

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Takeda Rio of Japan plays a shot during the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA golf tournament in Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, Saturday March 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Yang Guanyu

By The Associated Press

SANYA, China — Rio Takeda shot a blistering 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the LPGA's Blue Bay tournament by six shots ahead of Minjee Lee of Australia, the second LPGA title for the young Japanese.

The 21-year-old Takeda finished on 17-under 271 for the four rounds on China's southern island of Hainan. She opened with rounds of 69-69-69 before carding the 64.

Lee closed with a 67 to finish on 277 with Japanese Ayaka Furue a further shot back after a 68 to finish on 10-under 278.

Takeda won her first LPGA title four months ago, taking the Toto Japan Classic in a six-hole sudden-death playoff.

Jeeno Thitikul, the LPGA's No. 2-ranked player, closed with a disappointing 74 and was 13 strokes off the pace. She finished on 4-under 284.

It was also a disappointing tournament for Ruoning Yin of China. She is ranked No. 4 but finished with a 73 and was 19 shots off the winning pace.

