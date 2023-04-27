SportsGolf

Rozner shoots 63, early leader at Korea Championship

By The Associated Press

INCHEON, South Korea — Antoine Rozner shot 9-under 63 and led the Korea Championship by four strokes after the first round of the European tour event on Thursday.

The bogey-free round tied the lowest in the Frenchman's professional career and contained nine birdies at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club — including six in his first nine holes.

Rozner's three European tour wins have come since 2020.

Park Sang-hyun of South Korea and Andy Sullivan of England were tied for second place after rounds of 67.

