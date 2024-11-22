Michael Thorbjornsen and Maverick McNealy share the lead in PGA Tour finale

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Michael Thorbjornsen is over his knee surgery and shed the brace in time to post an 8-under 64 on the Plantation course Thursday and share the lead to par with fellow Stanford alum Maverick McNealy at the season-ending RSM Classic on the PGA Tour.

McNealy had an 8-under 62 on the Seaside course at Sea Island, which was more exposed to the chilly wind that ripped through the Golden Isles.

Thorbjornsen wasn't the most prominent player with knee issues and a brace. Ludvig Aberg, the No. 5 player in the world, had not competed since the Tour Championship, taking time off for meniscus surgery and returning to the site where he tied the PGA Tour's 72-hole scoring record.

That record appears safe, at least from him. Aberg's flawless swing looked strong as ever. It was the short game — chipping and putting — that held him back in his round of 73 at Seaside.

“It was hard. Obviously, it was a rough day,” Aberg said. “It was a lot of rust I felt like, but I also felt like the good was pretty good but the bad was really bad. A little bit of everything today, but all in all, pretty happy to be back playing golf again.”

Ditto for Thorbjornsen, who earned a card as the top-ranked player in PGA Tour University. He was going along well until he felt a pop in his knee while getting ready for the Black Desert Championship in Utah in early October.

He thought he could walk it off until he could hardly walk at all. It turned out to be sprained ligaments in his left knee, which required time off instead of surgery. He returned without missing a step, thankful to no longer be wearing a thick brace.

“It’s actually kind of funny, I was practicing with Ludvig a little bit back in Sawgrass and we both had like matching left knee braces,” Thorbjornsen said. “It was a little embarrassing. I think this is my third day playing without the brace on, so it feels good.”

The RSM Classic is the final tournament of the year, and the focus is on the top 125 — this is the final year the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings earn cards.

The PGA Tour put together Zac Blair (No. 123), Joel Dahmen (No. 124) and Wesley Bryan (No. 125). Bryan had a 70 on the Plantation, Dahmen damaged his hopes with a 73 and Blair came in with a 72.

The other key number is to finish between No. 51 and No. 60 in the FedEx Cup, which would earn spots in $20 million signature events at Pebble Beach and Riviera early next year.

McNealy has done enough to secure those spots. He was more interested in how swing changes are taking effect, and he had some impressive moments. McNealy chipped in from behind the 15th green for eagle. What got his attention were two shots that led to par considering the strong wind on the exposed Seaside course.

He started on No. 10, which during practice was a driver over the bunkers and a sand wedge to the green. With the wind, he couldn't cover the bunkers and was left a 5-iron to the green.

“Just had to hit two great shots in the middle of the green,” he said.

On his closing hole, the ninth, he faced a hard wind off the right.

“I just steepened left and was able to hit the window (of his target) and spin that ball a little bit left-to-right to hold the wind, and that's a shot I wasn't very comfortable with six months ago,” McNealy said.

Andrew Novak, coming off a runner-up finish in Bermuda, had a 7-under 65 on Plantation. Given his location a week ago in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, where gusts came close to 50 mph, he felt Sea Island was a breeze.

“Today wasn’t as windy as Bermuda and I felt like I could get after some putts and got some to go in,” Novak said.