Ryder Cup, Expanded Results

Scottie Scheffler, United States, halved with Jon Rahm, Europe.

Viktor Hovland, Europe, def. Collin Morikawa, United States, 4 and 3.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Justin Rose, Europe, 2 and 1.

Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Sam Burns, United States, 3 and 1.

Max Homa, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.

Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Brian Harman, United States, 3 and 2.

Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Ludvig Aberg, Europe, 3 and 2.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sepp Straka, Europe, 2 up.

Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe, 3 and 2.

Jordan Spieth, United States, halved with Shane Lowry, Europe,

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 1.

Robert MacIntyre, Europe, def. Wyndham Clark, United States, 2 and 1.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, 9 and 7.

Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, def. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe, 4 and 2.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 and 1.

Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, 4 and 3.

Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe, 2 and 1.

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 1 up.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 4 and 3.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, 4 and 3.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, United States, 2 and 1.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, halved with Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, halved with Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe.

Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, United States, halved with Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose, Europe.

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, def. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, United States, 5 and 3.