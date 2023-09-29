Ryder Cup Results

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, 4 and 3.

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe, def. Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, 4 and 3.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, United States, 2 and 1.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, 2 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, halved with Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, United States, halved with Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe.

Max Homa and Wyndham Clark, United States, halved with Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose, Europe.

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, def. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele, United States, 5 and 3.