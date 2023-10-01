Ryder Cup, results
Scottie Scheffler, United States, halved with Jon Rahm, Europe.
Viktor Hovland, Europe, def. Collin Morikawa, United States, 4 and 3.
Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Justin Rose, Europe, 2 and 1.
Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Sam Burns, United States, 3 and 1.
Max Homa, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.
Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Brian Harman, United States, 3 and 2.
Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Ludvig Aberg, Europe, 3 and 2.
Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sepp Straka, Europe, 2 up.
Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Nicolai Hojgaard, Europe, 3 and 2.
Jordan Spieth, United States, halved with Shane Lowry, Europe,
Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, def. Rickie Fowler, United States, 3 and 1.
Robert MacIntyre, Europe, def. Wyndham Clark, United States, 2 and 1.