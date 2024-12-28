SportsGolf

Scottie Scheffler injures right hand on a broken glass, withdraws from PGA Tour opener in Hawaii

Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, watches his putt on...

Scottie Scheffler, of the United States, watches his putt on the 17th green during the final round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour at the Albany Golf Club in New Providence, Bahamas, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Fernando Llano

By The Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler injured his right hand on a broken glass preparing Christmas dinner, forcing the top-ranked player to withdraw from the PGA Tour's season-opening event in Hawaii.

“Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” Scheffler’s manager, Blake Smith, said Friday in a statement. “Small glass fragments remained in the palm which required surgery. He has been told that he should be back to 100% in three to four weeks."

Scheffler withdrew from The Sentry, the winners-only tournament Jan. 2-5 at Kapalua Resort. His next scheduled tournament is The American Express on Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California.

Last season, Scheffler won the Jack Nicklaus Award as PGA Tour player of the year in a landslide, joining Tiger Woods as the only players to win the award three straight times.

His seven PGA Tour wins included a second Masters title, and he became the first repeat winner of The Players Championship. He won an Olympic gold medal when he shot 62 on the final day, and also took the Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup.

More golf news

Scottie Scheffler injures right hand on a broken glass, withdraws from PGA Tour opener in Hawaii
Tales from the tour in a year filled with medals and tears and a few digs5m read
Gary Player is 89 and has a new girlfriend. Nelly Korda has dog sledding in her holiday plans5m read
Masters gets 9 more players from top 50 in the world ranking. Glover narrowly gets in2m read
Tiger's son makes the ace. Bernhard Langer makes the winning putt in playoff over Woods at PNC3m read
Tiger's son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME