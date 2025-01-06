SportsGolf

Scottie Scheffler withdraws from next tournament. Pebble Beach still on his schedule

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, left, poses with Scottie Scheffler...

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, left, poses with Scottie Scheffler and the FedExCup Trophy after Scheffler won the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Jason Allen

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Scottie Scheffler withdrew from The American Express on Monday, saying his right hand has not fully recovered from minor surgery to repair a glass puncture over Christmas.

Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, injured his hand preparing Christmas dinner, forcing him to miss the start of the PGA Tour season at The Sentry in Hawaii.

The American Express in Palm Desert, California, is scheduled for Jan. 16-19.

“After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal,” Scheffler said in an Instagram post.

He remained hopeful of starting his year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a signature event that starts Jan. 30.

Scheffler is coming off a stellar season in which he won the Masters and Olympic gold, The Players Championship and the FedEx Cup among his nine titles worldwide. He was a runaway winner as PGA Tour player of the year and became the first player since Tiger Woods in 2009 to hold the No. 1 ranking for the entire calendar year.

