Solheim Cup Results

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 2 and 1.

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire, Europe, 1 up.

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, 5 and 3.

Maja Stark and Linn Grant, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee, United States, 1 up.

Charley Hull and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 3.

Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall, Europe, 2 up.

Madelene Sagstrom and Emily Pederson, Europe, def. Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee, United States, 2 and 1.

Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Lilia Vu, United States, 2 and 1.