Solheim Cup Results
Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang, United States def. Meja Stark/Linn Grant, Europe, 2 and 1.
Danielle Kang/Andrea Lee, United States def. Celine Boutier/ Georgia Hall, Europe, 1 up.
Nelly Korda/Allisen Corpuz, United States def. Leona Maguire/Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 1 up.
Ally Ewing/ Cheyenne Knight, United States def. Charley Hull/Emily Kristine Pedersen, Europe, 5 and 4.
Rose Zhang/Megan Khang, United States vs. Gemma Dryburgh/Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, halved.
Leona Maguire/Georgia Hall, Europe def. Lexi Thompson/Lilia Vu, United States, 1 up.
Jennifer Kupcho/Allisen Corpuz, United States vs. Emily Kristin Pedersen/Maja Stark, Europe, halved.
Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant, Europe, def. Angel Yin/Ally Ewing, United States, 4 and 2.