Spieth withdraws from Byron Nelson with injury to left wrist

McKINNEY, Texas — Jordan Spieth withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson on Monday with an injury to his left wrist, raising questions about how fit he will be for the PGA Championship next week.

Spieth, a three-time major champion who grew up in Dallas, is coming off a missed cut at the Wells Fargo Championship last week.

“Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement,” Spieth said in a statement posted to social media.

“The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week,” he said. “Playing in front of family and friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after.”

His withdrawal leaves only four of the top 25 in the world ranking, led by Dallas resident and former Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Spieth first played the Byron Nelson as a 16-year-old in high school who contended on the weekend and tied for 16th. He is sponsored by AT&T.

Of equal concern is the PGA Championship, the only major Spieth lacks for the career Grand Slam. The PGA Championship starts May 17 at Oak Hill in Pittsford, New York. Spieth missed the cut at Oak Hill as a 20-year-old rookie in 2013.

Jordan Spieth hits from the rough on the 16th hole during first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

Spieth tied for fourth at the Masters last month. He is No. 10 in the world.

“I'm focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week,” he said.