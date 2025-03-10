SportsGolf

Steven Alker wins Cologuard Classic playoff for 9th PGA Tour Champions title

By The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — Steven Alker won the Cologuard Classic on Sunday for his ninth PGA Tour Champions title, beating Long Island club pro Jason Caron with a 12-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff at La Paloma Country Club.

“Just got to keep knocking on the door,” Alker said. “You just grind away. I’ve been top-10s, top-5s, just been in the hunt, so it’s just being patient, just working hard on the body this preseason.”

Alker and Caron each shot 5-under 66 to finish at 12-under 201. Alker played the back nine in 5 under with an eagle on the par-5 11th and birdies on Nos. 15-17. Caron birdied the final three holes of regulation.

Alker won the first playoff in the 11-year history of the event for his first victory since the Mitsubishi Electric Championship in January 2004. The 53-year-old New Zealander into second place in the Charles Schwab Cup standings behind Ernie Els.

“Just to get over that hurdle and get that one,” Alker said. “The game’s just been feeling good, just consistent week in and week out. This is what I want, just to give myself chances. Moving forward, I’ve got a Schwab Cup to defend, so I’ve got to get it going.”

The 52-year-old Caron is the head pro at Mill River in Oyster Bay, New York. He's winless in 13 career starts on the 50-and-over tour.

Greg Chalmers, the leader after each of the first two rounds, missed a chance to join the playoff when his 8-foot birdie try on 18 slid past. He had a 71 to tie for third at 11 under with fellow Australian Rod Pampling (67). Els was fifth at 10 under after a 70.

