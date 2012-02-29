Tiger Woods stares down reporter over Hank Haney book

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Tiger Woods had a terse exchange with a reporter over excerpts from former swing coach Hank Haney's book.

The volley ended with Woods refusing to answer the question, staring him down for five seconds and saying sarcastically, "Have a good day."

The topic Wednesday at the Honda Classic was Haney's contention that Woods seriously thought about becoming a Navy SEAL at the peak of his career.

And so began a bumpy road to the Masters for Woods, who has gone more than two years without winning on the PGA Tour. If the book didn't get under his skin, there were 10 questions related to his putting. Woods is coming off a second-round loss in the Match Play Championship when he missed a 5-foot putt on the last hole.