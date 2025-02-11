Torrey Pines gets another tournament, but it won't have Tiger Woods

PGA Tour

GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Site: San Diego.

Course: Torrey Pines (South). Yardage: 7,765. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama.

FedEx Cup leader: Sepp Straka.

Last week: Thomas Detry won the WM Phoenix Open.

Notes: The tournament was moved from Riviera because of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, giving Torrey Pines two tournaments in a span of four weeks. ... Tiger Woods entered the Genesis Invitational, but the tournament host withdrew after saying he was not able to properly prepare as he processes the death of his mother last week. ... Xander Schauffele is missing another signature event with a rib injury. He has not played since the season opener at Kapalua. ... Daniel Berger and Michael Kim played their way into the signature event at Torrey Pines with top finishes in the Phoenix Open. ... Harris English won at Torrey Pines three weeks ago. ... Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland are among those who received sponsor exemptions for the second straight time in a signature event. ... Mark Hubbard and Jake Knapp are the last two players to get in with the withdrawals of Woods and Chris Kirk.

Next week: Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF ADELAIDE

Site: Adelaide, Australia.

Course: The Grange GC. Yardage: 7,464. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday, 9-11 p.m. (Fox Sports app), 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (FS1); Friday, 9 p.m. to midnight (Fox Sports app), 12-2 a.m. (FS1); Saturday, 9-11 p.m. (FS2), 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Fox).

Defending champion: Brendan Steele (individual) and Ripper GC (team).

Points leader: Adrian Meronk.

Last week: Adrian Meronk won LIV Golf Riyadh.

Notes: This tournament in Australian historically draws the largest crowd for LIV Golf events, especially at its party hole. ... Adrian Meronk takes the early points lead in a year when the U.S. Open will award one spot to the leading player from the top three in the standings in May who is not already eligible. ... Phil Mickelson is expected to play after having to miss the season opener in Saudi Arabia with what he called a minor shoulder injury. ... Meronk became the 21st player to win on LIV Golf, a list that has yet to include Patrick Reed, Paul Casey and Louis Oosthuizen. ... Brendan Steele won the individual title last year at Adelaide, while Cameron Smith's Ripper GC won the team title. ... Jon Rahm and his Legion XXXI won the team competition last week by 11 shots. LIV has tweaked its rules this year so that all four scores count in every round, compared with all four only counting in the final round last year.

Next tournament: LIV Hong Kong on March 7-9.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

CHUBB CLASSIC

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC (Black). Yardage: 6,897. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.8 million. Winner's share: $270,000.

Television: Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stephen Ames.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Last week: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Trophy Hassan II.

Notes: This is the first PGA Tour Champions event on the mainland, and one of only two tournaments in Florida. ... After going from Morocco to Florida, the PGA Tour champions will take a two-week break after this week before resuming in Arizona for the West Coast part of its schedule. ... Fred Couples is in the field, which includes Hawaii winner Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer, who has won the Chubb Classic a record five times. ... Among players making their PGA Tour Champions debut is Mark Wilson. ... The field features eight past champions of the Chubb Classic, which includes Couples, Langer and Steve Stricker. ... Stricker won on a day when he was moving out of his winter home in Naples. ... Miguel Angel Jimenez won for the 14th time on the PGA Tour Champions last week. Among active players, only Langer (47) and Stricker and Jay Haas (18 each) have won more.

Next tournament: Cologuard Classic on March 7-9.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

LPGA Tour

Last week: Yealimi Noh won the Founders Cup.

Next week: Honda LPGA Thailand.

Race to CME Globe leader: A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

European tour

Last week: Haotong Li won the Qatar Masters.

Next week: Magical Kenya Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Kyle Westmoreland won the Panama Championship.

Next tournament: Visa Argentina Open on Feb. 27-March 2.

Points leader: Hank Lebioda.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

Other tours

Ladies European Tour: Aramco Series-Riyadh, Riyadh GC, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Television: Thursday-Friday, 5:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-9 a.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Charley Hull. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: NTT Data Pro-Am, Fancourt Golf (Montagu, Outeniqua, The Links), George, South Africa. Defending champion: David Ravetto. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/