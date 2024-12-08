Veerman wins Nedbank Golf Challenge for 2nd European tour title after Potgieter bogeys last hole

SUN CITY, South Africa — American golfer Johannes Veerman claimed his second title on the European tour after winning the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa by one shot following a bogey on the 72nd hole by home favorite Aldrich Potgieter on Sunday.

Veerman had finished his final round of 3-under 69 about an hour before the 20-year-old Potgieter came down No. 18, needing a birdie for the win or a par to force a playoff at the tournament known as “Africa's Major.”

Instead, he pushed his approach into rough near the grandstand beside the green, chipped on — after a free drop — to 10 feet, and missed the par putt.

The 209th-ranked Veerman, whose other win came at the Czech Masters in 2021, celebrated the victory on the driving range, where he was preparing for a potential playoff. He started the final round five strokes back at Gary Player Country Club.

The 32-year-old Californian shot 5-under 283 for the tournament. Potgieter, who held a three-shot overnight lead, shot 75 and was tied for second place with Matthew Jordan (72) and Romain Langasque (71).

“To leave your family behind, it's a lot of sacrifice,” said a tearful Veerman, whose mother is Indonesian and father is Dutch and who has lived in many countries including the Philippines, Thailand, China and England. “I didn't have the best seasons the last few years — we've put a lot of work in, me and my team, countless hours. To start off this season with a win is indescribable.”

Max Homa, last year's winner from the United States, opened the tournament with a 6-under 66 and ended it at level par. He closed with a 75 and was tied for 14th.