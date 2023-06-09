Whitnell takes big 2nd-round lead at Scandinavian Mixed; Hewson and Grechi lead women

STOCKHOLM — Dale Whitnell shot an 11-under 61 Friday to surge into a six-shot lead after the second round of the Scandinavian Mixed event, where women and men play on the same course for one prize fund and trophy.

The 34-year-old Englishman, whose lone appearance at a major tournament was when he came through qualifying and made the cut 11 years ago at the British Open, had 11 birdies in a flawless round to move to 17-under 127 in total.

He pulled well clear of overnight co-leader Yannik Paul of Germany, who settled for a 68 after his six birdies were negated by bogeys on holes No. 8 and No. 14 at Ullna Golf and Country Club.

Scottish player Richie Ramsay's 66 moved him up to third place and one shot behind Paul, who shared the overnight lead with Niklas Norgaard of Denmark. American John Catlin's 66 kept him two shots behind Ramsay in fourth.

Norgaard struggled on the front nine with two bogeys and a triple bogey on the tricky No. 8. Still, he ended the round with two birdies to limit the damage and post a 73 to sit in a tie for seventh.

Trichat Cheenglab of Thailand was the leading women's player overnight, but a 76 dropped her well down the leaderboard.

Englishwoman Alice Hewson's 67 raised her up 54 positions to 5 under alongside Emma Grechi of France as the highest-placed women. They were in a group tied for 13th place.

The co-sanctioned event on the men’s European tour and the Ladies European Tour features a field of 78 men and 78 women.

Swedish player Linn Grant produced one of the big stories of 2022 by winning the tournament by nine strokes to become the first female winner of a European tour event.

She made par Thursday but a 69 in the second round moved her up to a tie for 28th.