Greenbrier: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Friday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $16.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $766.5 million in the period.

Greenbrier expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX