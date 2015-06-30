Heat's Dwyane Wade to become free agent

BASKETBALL

Wade to become free agent

Dwyane Wade will become a free agent Wednesday, and his 12-year stay with the Miami Heat could be ending.

The three-time champion and 11-time All-Star announced his decision yesterday through a spokesperson. ESPN was first informed of the decision. Wade could have exercised an option to earn $16.1 million with the Heat next season. Instead he decided to roll the dice and test his worth on the open market.

COLLEGES

Ryan to retire after next season

Bo Ryan has been the fire-breathing face of Wisconsin basketball for 14 seasons, pushing the Badgers to never-before-seen heights. After 14 NCAA Tournament appearances, seven Sweet 16s, four Big Ten titles, two Final Fours and a berth in last year's national championship game, the hard-charging 67-year-old Ryan has only one more season left in him.

Ryan surprised the college basketball world when he announced that he plans to retire after next season as he passes the torch after molding the Badgers into a national power.

Mussini commits to St. John's

Turning down a chance to play professional basketball in his native Italy, 6-1 point guard Federico Mussini committed to play for new St. John's coach Chris Mullin by signing a financial aid agreement. Mussini has been rated as high as the No. 13 European prospect in his class, and he has excelled as part of the Italian national youth program.

"Federico is a crafty guard who will be an important piece to our roster," Mullin said in a statement. "Federico handles the ball well, he can score in a variety of ways and has playmaking skills that will continue to develop as he works with our coaching staff. His team-first mentality and unselfish approach to the game are exactly what we strive for as a program."

Transformation for Stony Brook

Stony Brook AD Shawn Heilbron announced the launch of a fundraising arm called "Seawolves United" in conjunction with a five-year strategic program for the department called "Together We Transform."

The school aims to achieve its fundraising objectives by 2020. According to a statement, "The end result will be a complete transformation of the athletic department at Stony Brook, which will ultimately benefit the university in a profoundly positive manner by raising the institutional profile to new heights."