Newsday Player of the Year: Michael D’Ambrosio, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, P/1B, Sr.

In the batter’s box or on the mound, Michael D’Ambrosio is a force.

The Hofstra commit batted .471 with 10 homers, 39 RBIs and 22 runs scored this season. He also boasted a .573 on-base percentage and a 1.059 slugging percentage for an eye-popping 1.631 OPS.

As a pitcher, D’Ambrosio had a 7-1 record and struck out 52 batters in 44 2/3 innings. He had a 0.63 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and held opponents to a .167 batting average.

“Since he made the varsity, it’s been leaps and bounds,” Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK coach John Givargidze told Newsday earlier this month. “He has realized so much potential and he’s been a great leader and teammate. He’s one of those guys who just keeps working his tail off to be a better baseball player. He’s always working on some part of his game.”

D’Ambrosio received the Joe Correa Diamond Award, which honored Nassau’s top all-around baseball performer for the first time this spring.

His incredible senior season came after making the All-Long Island first-team as junior. In 2023, he went 8-1 with a 1.59 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 52 ⅔ innings. D'Ambrosio also hit .543 with five homers and a 1.460 OPS.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Hunter Colagrande, Kings Park, P, Sr.

Colagrande simply dominated on his path to becoming the first Kings Park player to win the Carl Yastrzemski Award, which honors Suffolk’s most outstanding player. He went 10-0 with 104 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings. The righthander had a 0.30 ERA, a 0.63 WHIP and held opponents to a .101 batting average.

Colagrande struck out 14 and walked one in a no-hitter against Hampton Bays on April 22, and pitched the first five innings of a combined no-hitter on March 25 against Mount Sinai. The Stony Brook commit was even better for the Kingsmen during their playoff run. He went 3-0 with 39 strikeouts and allowed one run in 27 1/3 innings, leading the program to its first state championship appearance.

CHSAA Two-Way Player of the Year: Victor Frederick, St. Dominic, P, Sr.

The back-to-back Newsday CHSAA Player of the Year starred again this season as a two-way player. In 17 league games, the St. John’s commit went 4-0 with a save and 49 strikeouts in 35 innings. He had a 0.60 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP and held opponents to a .144 batting average. Frederick batted .429 with 12 RBIs and had a .576 on-base percentage in league play.

George Adams, Massapequa, P, Sr.

Adams went 5-0 with 73 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings. He had a 1.01 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP. The Nassau Conference AAA-I pitcher of the year and Stony Brook commit allowed just 16 walks, three extra-base hits and held opponents to a .135 batting average.

AJ Bardi, Wantagh, C, Sr.

Bardi hit .550 with 25 RBIs, five homers and 13 doubles. He stole 22 bases and scored 33 runs. The senior excelled defensively, throwing out 19 of 31 potential base-stealers. The Nassau Conference A-I MVP and Maine commit earned the Ryan Caulfield Award as Nassau’s top catcher.

Matt Bolton, Division, CF, Sr.

Bolton received Nassau Conference AA-II MVP honors and the Don Lang Diamond Award as Nassau’s top position player. The Binghamton commit batted .558 with seven homers, 36 RBIs and a 1.673 OPS for the Nassau Class AA champions. Division coach Tom Tuttle called Bolton the best player he has coached in his 16 years.

Connor Catania, Smithtown West, P/DH, Sr.

Catania threw five consecutive complete-game shutouts, including a 14-strikeout no-hitter against Half Hollow Hills East on April 11. He struck out 73 batters in 49 innings and had a 7-1 record with two saves and a 0.85 ERA. The New Paltz commit also hit .344 with a homer and 18 RBIs.

Evan Kay, Commack, IF/P, Sr.

Kay, who earned the Paul Gibson Award as Suffolk’s top pitcher, set a Long Island-record by throwing 60 consecutive scoreless innings between 2023 and 2024. The Suffolk League II MVP had a 7-3 record (two of his losses came in relief) and struck out 80 batters in 69 1/3 innings. Kay had a 1.52 ERA and held opponents to a .188 average. The Stony Brook commit and two-time All-Long Island first-team selection also hit .312 with 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored for the Long Island Class AAA champions.

Matt Neglia, Hauppauge, P/SS/1B, Sr.

Neglia batted .436 with 25 RBIs, 22 runs scored, six doubles and a homer for the state finalists. The Suffolk League IV MVP also went 8-2 with 67 strikeouts in 60 ⅔ innings. The St. Thomas Aquinas commit had a 2.53 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP.

Kenny Noe, Kellenberg, SS, Sr.

Noe batted .532 with three homers, 16 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He totaled 28 hits, including five doubles, walked 18 times and had a .676 OBP. Noe, the NSCHSAA player of the year, is committed to Monmouth.

Giancarlo Rengifo, Clarke, 3B, Sr.

Rengifo batted .447 with six homers, 10 doubles, two triples and 29 RBIs. The Nassau Conference A-II MVP and Adelphi commit also stole 29 bases, scored 49 runs and had a 1.338 OPS.

Kevin Schnupp, Comsewogue, C, Sr.

Schnupp received the Silver Slugger Award, given annually to Suffolk’s top offensive performer. The UMass commit batted .430 with seven homers, 30 RBIs and 32 runs scored. The Suffolk League IV MVP had a 1.250 OPS and swiped 17 bases for the Suffolk Class AA finalists.

Matteo Tufano, Carey, SS/P, Sr.

Tufano batted .419 with 28 RBIs and three homers, including two grand slams. On the mound, the Queens College commit had a 3-0 record with a 2.19 ERA and three saves.

Christian Varela, Division, P, Sr.

The St. Thomas Aquinas commit totaled six wins and struck out 59 batters in 58 ⅓ innings. He had a 0.72 ERA and allowed just 11 walks. The Nassau Conference AA-II pitcher of the year delivered one of the most memorable moments of the season on May 26, tossing a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over Bellmore JFK to secure the Nassau Class AA title.

Jordan Welch, Farmingdale, P/1B, Sr.

Welch went 7-3 with a 1.59 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 57 innings. Including the playoffs, he hit .392 with seven homers, three triples, two doubles and 30 RBIs this season. During the postseason, the Stony Brook commit had a 1.16 ERA and batted .400 with three home runs.

Nick Zampieron, Comsewogue, SS/P, Sr.

Zampieron overcame a broken leg suffered in Comsewogue’s first football game last fall to hit .481 with four homers, 26 RBIs and 37 runs scored. He stole 28 bases and had a 1.365 OPS. On the mound, the senior had a 7-2 record with two saves. He struck out 65 batters in 64 innings and had a 0.87 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Frank Tassielli, Farmingdale

Tassielli led the Dalers to their third county title and their first since 1990, a two-game sweep over Port Washington in the Nassau Class AAA championship series. Farmingdale (19-8-1) finished second in Nassau Conference AAA-I and lost just one game in the county playoffs.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Josh Gutes, Hauppauge

In his 10th season, Gutes led the Eagles to the Long Island Class AA title — their first in school history — and snapped a 24-year county title drought. Hauppauge (22-5), which also won the Suffolk League V title, ended its season in the state championship game.

CHSAA Coach of the Year: Paul Parsolano, St. Anthony’s

Parsolano brought St. Anthony’s its first NSCHSAA title since 2000 and fifth overall. The Friars (19-10) swept Holy Trinity in the championship doubleheader.