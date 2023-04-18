Newsday's All-Long Island boys bowling team 2023

Newsday Bowler of the Year: Jayden Lobasso, Bay Shore, Jr.

Jayden Lobasso had the highest average among all boys bowlers across Long Island by nearly five points. His 233.71 average earned him a spot on the Suffolk All-Star team that competed in Syracuse for the state championship.

He led Bay Shore to a 9-5 record with a team average of 907. The junior bowled 42 games, earning a high series of 740 on Jan. 11 and a high game of 289 on Jan. 23. Lobasso’s high series was tied for 10th and his high game was the 11th-best in the county.

Lobasso tied for the second highest game, with a 279 in the boys composite division on March 11 at the state championship. He also rolled two games of 279 and one game of 277 during the regular season.

Jermaine Daniels, Bay Shore, Sr.

His 220.19 average ranked seventh on Long Island. He also earned a spot on the Suffolk All-Star team . Daniels had the fifth-highest series (759) in Suffolk on Jan. 11, which included a 276 Game 3. His high game was 277 on Dec. 1.

Joseph Dolezal, Wheatley, Jr.

The junior pulled off a comeback win at the Nassau individual championship to secure a spot on the county's All-Star team. He averaged 214.61 during the regular season and placed 20th at the state championship with 1,259 pins.

Matthew Grimaldi, Sachem, Sr.

Grimaldi finished his high school career with an 225.59 average , third on Long Island. He bowled a near-perfect game on Dec. 6, throwing a 299 in a 706 series. His high series was 769, fourth-best in the county.

Joe Kelly, Longwood, Sr.

Kelly posted a 218.80 average, eighth-best on Long Island. His high game was 278 and his high series was 742, the ninth-best in Suffolk.

Brandon Nanoo, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Jr.

Nanoo was the top Nassau boys bowler this season, averaging 220.43 in 35 games. He was a member of the Nassau All-Star team and tied for ninth in the boys composite division at the state championship with 1,294 pins.

Ben Nordstrom, Longwood, Sr.

The senior led Longwood to a 11-3 record and a Suffolk Division I team championship. Nordstrom averaged 221.71 in 42 games, fifth-best on Long Island. His 783 high series was the second-highest among Suffolk boys bowlers. He finished eighth in the state championship with 1,298 pins — the most among Long Island boys bowlers.

Anthony Manetta, Comsewogue, Jr.

Manetta improved his average by more than seven points from his sophomore season. His 222.28 average ranked fourth on Long Island. The Suffolk All-Star finished 14th in the boys composite division at the state championships with 1,278 pins.

Matthew Sundberg, East Islip, Fr.

Sundberg led an impressive 15-1 East Islip team despite being only a freshman. He averaged 227.95, second-best on Long Island. His team averaged 211 pins per player, tops on Long Island.

Daniel Tufano, Chaminade, Jr.

After securing the CHSAA team championship for Chaminade, Tufano placed second at the individual state championship. He averaged 221.6 pins through five games, earning him the No. 2 seed before falling in the championship final.

Coach of the Year: Doug Dwyer, Longwood

Longwood reached the Division I state championship for the first time since the 2004-05 season, and for the second time in Dwyer's time as coach. The Lions went 11-3 this season and finished sixth at the state championship, totaling 5,983 pins.