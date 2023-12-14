Newsday's All-Long Island boys cross country team 2023

Newsday Runner of the Year: Douglas Antaky, Smithtown, Sr.:

No one made Long Island’s toughest cross country course look easier this fall. Antaky clocked the two fastest times on Sunken Meadow’s 5-kilometer course this season - 16 minutes 8.7 seconds at the Suffolk Division Championships and 16:09.53 at the Suffolk State Qualifier - in back-to-back weeks.

The Cornell commit won his 2.5-mile race at the Manhattan Invitational in 12:42.2 and won his 5K New Balance Shore Coaches Invitational race in 16:08.

Antaky placed second in the Class A race at the public school state championships at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in 15:56 flat. Antaky was one of only two runners to go under 16 minutes at the meet and clocked the fastest time of any Long Island runner that day.

“I wish I went farther. I wish I went to [Nike Cross Nationals], but I did the best I could,” Antaky said. “Overall, it was a pretty fantastic season. And I did all that I could do, so I can’t really be upset."

Nassau Runner of the Year: Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Sr.:

Schaeffler dominated Nassau cross country again this fall, and he made history doing it.

Before Schaeffler finished fifth at the Class A public school state championship in 16:12.3, the second-fastest time of any Long Islander at the meet, the Calhoun senior defended his county title.

He won the Class A Nassau state qualifier in 15:22.8 at Bethpage State Park and broke a 5K course record that had stood since 2006. Schaeffler also ran 15:06.01 and set a 5K course record at Eisenhower Park this season.

FIRST TEAM

Jake Albert, Lindenhurst, Jr.

Albert finished 21st at the Class A public school state championship in 16:29.2 before finishing 19th at Nike Cross Regionals in 16:43.8. He also placed third at the Class A Suffolk state qualifier in 16:25.66 and finished second behind Antaky at the Manhattan College Invitational.

Brandon Cruz, Northport, Sr.

Cruz finished eighth at the Class A public school state championship in 16:14.6, the third fastest time of any Long Islander at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School that day. Cruz also finished fifth at the Class A Suffolk state qualifier.

Jake Gogarty, Bay Shore, Sr.

No one on Long Island finished their season stronger than Gogarty. The Siena commit finished fourth at the state Federation championship, then finished second at Nike Cross Regionals as the only Long Island boy to qualify for Nike Cross Nationals. Gogarty also finished 15th at the Class A public school state championship in 16:25.7 and second at the Class A Suffolk state qualifier in 16:20 flat.

Collin McLaughlin, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

McLaughlin won the 2.5-mile CHSAA Intersectional title at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx in 12:58.6. He placed 17th at the state Federation championship in 16:38.5, and seventh at Nike Cross Regionals in 16:30.5 as the Friars’ top finisher in back-to-back weeks at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.

Hartley Semmes, Harborfields, Jr.

Semmes finished third at the Class B public school state championship in 16:22.6 after placing second at the Class B Suffolk state qualifier in 16:39.35. Semmes then finished 32nd at the state Federation championship in 16:51.6 and 13th at Nike Cross Regionals in 16:35 flat.

Newsday Coach of the Year: Paul Sleavensky, Commack

Sleavensky led Commack to its first Suffolk title when the Cougars defeated Smithtown 64-110 at the Suffolk state qualifier this fall. Commack, with a Top-7 of Alex Walsh, Dylan Manning, Thomas Goldberg, Sam Byrd, Aidan Piracci, Harris Cantley and Ben Molino, then finished eighth at the Class A public school state championship and 12th at the state Federation championship.