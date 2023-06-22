Newsday's All-Long Island boys golf team 2023

Newsday player of the year: Dean Muratore, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Muratore has no shortage of accomplishments to celebrate this season.

The St. Anthony’s junior and Newsday Player of the Year set three school records this year on his way to NSCHSAA player of the year honors and a CHSAA state title.

The Michigan commit started the season with a record low 9-hole score of 5-under par 30 at Southward Ho Country Club in Bay Shore in the Friars’ victory over St. John the Baptist. He proved just how consistent of a golfer he was when he finished the season with the lowest 9-hole match scoring average in the league of 1.44 strokes under par and – you guessed it – another school record.

Muratore credits his peak performance to his final Friars record – a 3-under par 68 at James Baird State Park in Pleasant Valley, which also gave him the state crown.

“It was a perfect course for me,” Muratore said. “I had a lot of fun and it was just great to be out there. There aren’t many days that I don’t play golf, but the comraderie going up there and playing with your teammates... it can create a special performance.”

Muratore capped his season with an 8-over 79 at Bethpage Black at the Federation tournament, where he tied for ninth.

Dean Muratore of St. Anthony's poses for a portrait at Newsday's photo studio in Melville on March 22. Credit: James Escher

Joseph Dolezal, Wheatley, Jr.

Dolezal won the Nassau individual championship with a two-round, 36-hole total of 141, which included an opening score of 72 and a second-round score of 69 at Bethpage Red.

Jack Estrella, Friends Academy, Jr.

Estrella shot a 1-over 72 on both days of the Nassau individual championship at Bethpage Red.

Bryce Karty, Port Washington, So.

Karty shot a 143 at the Nassau individual championship and led all scorers with a 10-over 81 on Bethpage Black in the Long Island championship, leading Port Washington to county and Long Island team titles.

Michael McConie, Chaminade, Sr.

The NSCHSAA co-player of the year won the individual league title with a 1-over par 73 at Eisenhower Red and helped Chaminade clinch the team title. The Siena commit, with a birdie on the 15th hole at Bethpage Black, secured second place at the Federation tournament at 5-over 76.

Anthony Naples, Comsewogue-Miller Place, Sr.

Naples secured the Suffolk individual title with a score of 145 after a playoff win at Spring Lake Golf Course in Middle Island. He finished third with a 5-over 76 at Bethpage Black at the Federation tournament. He also shot an 84 in his team’s lone match play victory in the Long Island championships.

Ayan Sheikh, Commack, Jr.

He was the Suffolk individual runner-up after shooting rounds of 73 and 72 at Spring Lake Golf Course in Middle Island.

Will Welling, Massapequa, Sr.

Welling shot a 143 at the Nassau individual championships and a 160 at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira at the state championship.

Coach of the Year: Brett Thompson, Comsewogue-Miller Place

Thompson led Comsewogue-Miller Place to a county title with a 207-210 win over Westhampton after securing 10 straight wins during the regular season.