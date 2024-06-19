Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse second team 2024
Dan Aiello, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.
Jake Anzelone, Seaford, D, Sr.
Alex Bauer, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Jr.
Kyle Bilello, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.
Vincent Bolognino, Harborfields, LSM, Sr.
Brendan Carroll, Smithtown East, G, Jr.
Lou D’Agostino, Chaminade, D, Jr., D
Joseph Filardi, Half Hollow Hills, LSM, Jr.
Ben Fox, Chaminade, D, Sr.
Will Greaves, Wantagh, FO, Sr.
Quinn Langton, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.
Gavin Lynch, Chaminade, M, Jr.
Dylan Martini, Wantagh, A/M, Jr.
Kian McCoy, Island Trees, A, Sr.
Ben Morris, Bayport-Blue Point, A/M, Sr.
Madden Murphy, Ward Melville, FO, Sr.
Brendan O’Keefe, Farmingdale, A, Sr.
Andrew Ottomanelli, Garden City, A, Sr.
Ryan Parker, East Islip, M, Jr.
John Savino, Smithtown West, M, Sr.
Matt Triolo, Glenn, A, Jr.
Owen West, South Side, M/A, Sr.