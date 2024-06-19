The 2024 Newsday All-Long Island boys lacrosse second team. Front row, from left: Gavin Lynch of Chaminade, Owen West of South Side, Brendan O'Keefe of Farmingdale, John Savino of Smithtown West, Vincent Bolognino of Harborfields and Lou D’Agostino of Chaminade. Middle row, from left: Madden Murphy of Ward Melville, Will Greaves of Wantagh, Dan Aiello of Bayport-Blue Point, Andrew Ottomanelli of Garden City, Ben Morris of Bayport-Blue Point, Kian McCoy of Island Trees and Jake Anzelone of Seaford. Back row, from left: Ryan Parker of East Islip, Brendan Carroll of Smithtown East, Quinn Langton of St. Anthony’s, Joseph Filardi of Half Hollow Hills, Matt Triolo of Glenn, Kyle Bilello of St. Anthony’s, Alex Bauer of Cold Spring Harbor and Dylan Martini of Wantagh. Credit: James Escher