Newsday Player of the Year: Michael Mannino, Whitman, F, Sr.

Whitman's Michael Mannino. Credit: Bob Sorensen

In the 2023 season, Mannino was, as Whitman coach John DiGiacomo said, “a player you had to keep an eye on.” This season, he was the player teams feared most when going up against the Wildcats.

Mannino tallied 16 goals and assisted on 11 more in leading the Wildcats (14-5-1) to the Long Island Class AAA championship and into a state semifinal. He was never better than in the postseason, where he had four goals and four assists in the four wins that took the Wildcats to their first Suffolk Class AAA title since 2018 and their first Long Island crown since 2015.

“When the moments got big, he was going to be the guy,” DiGiacomo said. “He was what you want in a leader. He not only made the plays, but he also made every person around him a better player.”

Mannino was never better than in the Long Island Class AAA championship game against Nassau-titlist Syosset that the Wildcats won, 5-4. He had a first-half goal and assisted on three others — all on perfectly placed corner kicks — to punch Whitman’s ticket to go upstate.

“He made people better, both in games and (away from them), by setting an example,” DiGiacomo said. “His example made his teammates work harder. His play on the field made everyone a better player.”

While an exceptional soccer player, Mannino also was one of Long Island’s best football placekickers and is likely to pursue a college career in football.

Nassau Player of the Year: Enry Hernandez, Glen Cove, F, Sr.

Glen Cove's Enry Hernandez, right. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

It takes a special kind of player to show up when your team needs you the most. No player did that better than Hernandez for Glen Cove.

He scored all eight playoff goals for the Big Red, leading the seventh-seeded side all the way to the Nassau AA final before losing to an eventual state champion in Garden City.

“He’s a great teammate and an excellent leader,” coach Brian Smith said. “He’s showcased his ability, but he’s really showcased his love for the sport.”

Hernandez, a four-year varsity starter, had 15 goals as a junior and doubled it in 2024 as he finished with 30 goals and four assists. But it was his mentality in practices that Smith appreciated the most as the senior pushed others to improve alongside himself.

“The nonstop desire to improve all aspects of his game, I’m really going to miss the camaraderie he has with all his teammates,” Smith said. “That’s the best part of it . . . Those moments from the practice field are what enables players to be successful during the highly competitive games.”

FIRST TEAM

Blake Donahue, Chaminade, F, Sr.

Donahue returned to the Flyers after two seasons playing MLS Next and set a standard by becoming the NSCHSAA’s Offensive Player of the Year. The Cornell commit had 14 goals and 12 assists as Chaminade won the Diocesan title, rose to No. 4 in the national rankings and reached the state CHSAA championship game. “He could score in situations where few could,” Flyers coach Brian Anselmo said. “He was not just talented but (also) at the forefront of everything we did. He was talented, but he put in work that made (those) around him want to put in just as much.”

Patrick Keena, St. Anthony’s, D/M, Sr.

In a season where St. Anthony’s had to lean heavily on its defense to win, Keena anchored a back line that propelled the team to the NSCHSAA title game. He always drew the toughest defensive assignments as the Friars (14-5-2) held opponents scoreless 12 times. “(Keena) is one of the hardest-working kids in all my time at St. Anthony’s,” said coach Don Corrao, who has been a member of the varsity staff for 23 seasons.

Cole Lawrence, St. Anthony’s, G, Jr.

Lawrence’s play in goal was a catalyst for the defense-first Friars to reach the NSCHSAA title game. He posted 12 clean sheets and was named the league’s Goalie of the Year. “Patrick has this innate ability that comes through on the field,” coach Don Corrao said. “He has great instincts, he’s quick as a cat and he has great hands.”

Ryan Leary, Carle Place, F, Jr.

The only thing bigger than Leary’s throw-in is his impact on Carle Place boys soccer. He scored 17 goals and had 16 assists, which included a goal and an assist in the state semifinal game, as he led the Frogs to their first state Class B title since 2013.

Ryan Levy, Half Hollow Hills West, F, Sr.

Levy annihilated defenses across Suffolk, logging a Long Island-best 41 points with a program-record 30 goals and 11 assists. He had six hat tricks and also signed his name into the history books as Hills West’s all-time leading goal scorer with 64.

Antonio Ruffo, Chaminade, D, Sr.

The Flyers went 17-2-1, won the Diocesan title and reached the state CHSAA title game, allowing only nine goals. Ruffo’s position anchoring the back line was a huge reason. He elevated his play early in the season and Chaminade allowed only three goals in its last 16 games. One of Ruffo’s great strengths was reinforcing the goal when vulnerable and clearing balls off the line, which he did in two postseason games. “He was always in the spot where we needed him,” coach Brian Anselmo said.

Jack Veletanga, Chaminade, M, Sr.

Veletanga brought so much foot skills to the game that defenses left openings in order to defend him. He had 13 goals and 12 assists as Chaminade won the NSCHSAA title and made the state CHSAA Class AA final. “No one could break down a defense like he could,” coach Brian Anselmo said. “We rely on quick passing to create one-on-one opportunities, but Jack could stand up to being defended two-on-one.”

Myles Watson, Garden City, F, Sr.

Watson scored a team-high 27 goals and set up nine more. He sat out one game after suffering a right ankle injury in the postseason opener, then persevered and scored the only goal in the Long Island title game and the deciding goal in the state Class AA final. “He was definitely playing hurt throughout the playoff run and it was just such terrible timing to happen in the first playoff game,” coach Paul Cutter said. “But . . . he’s a senior who’s been part of it and just refused to let that adversity get the better of him.”

Justin Woodbine, Garden City, M, Sr.

Woodbine contributed 11 goals, including one in the state Class AA final, and seven assists. The two-year starter’s primary role was as an attacking center midfielder, but he also filled in for one playoff game at forward and scored and filled in for one game at center back, his position as a junior. “The kid’s very versatile,” coach Paul Cutter said. “He could play anywhere up the spine of the team.”

Nassau Coach of the Year: Paul Cutter, Garden City

Cutter guided the Trojans to a perfect 23-0 season, capped by a 2-1 win over Clarence in the state Class AA championship game. It marked the first state title in program history. Cutter owns a 170-31-31 record in his 13 seasons, including 56-2-0 in the last three. His teams have made eight straight Nassau finals, winning four, and have claimed two Long Island titles.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: John DiGiacomo, Whitman

DiGiacomo had a team that envisioned itself winning championships but stumbled to a 5-5 record. He unlocked all the Wildcats’ potential with a philosophy to take the pressure off. They were transformed from a middling team that averaged 1.9 goals per game into an offensive tour de force that averaged 3.3 goals in winning nine straight, including the program’s first Suffolk title since 2018 and first Long Island crown since 2015. “We were hitting more crossbars and posts than in the last five seasons (combined) and they got down,” said DiGiacomo, whose team finished 14-5-1 and lost on penalty kicks in a state Class AAA semifinal. “Once they rediscovered the idea of enjoying the game without pressure, they reached their potential.”