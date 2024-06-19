Newsday's Athlete of the Year: Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Sr.

The reigning indoor state champion in the 1,600 meters, Schaeffler felt the weight of high expectations.

“I think people were expecting me to win just because I won last year,” Schaeffler told Newsday in March. “But I was just as, if not more, nervous than I was last year … I just tried to treat it like I haven’t won it before.”

Schaeffler shattered any nerves he had – and set a new personal-best time in the process. Schaeffler defended his state title and won the 1,600 championship in 4 minutes, 11 seconds flat at the state indoor championships on Staten Island. He won in a runaway, defeating second-place Connor Hitt of Roy C. Ketcham by 4.16 seconds.

Calhoun's Logan Schaeffler. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

The second straight title was the cherry on top of a fantastic year for Schaeffler, who was also named Newsday’s Nassau Runner of the Year in cross country.

“Logan Schaeffler embodies the essence of resilience on the track, his unyielding toughness is evident in every stride,” Calhoun coach David Hendler said. “His thirst for victory fuels not only his own performance but spreads throughout the team. He makes the team work harder and strive for greatness every time we step on the track.”

Suffolk Athlete of the Year: Rocco Carpinello, West Islip, Sr.

Rocco Carpinello, West Islip. Credit: Jeremy

Carpinello dominated at the state outdoor championships in Cicero, taking home both the Federation and Division I triple jump state titles. He had a 48 foot, 3 1/4 inch leap to claim the Federation crown and a 47-10 1/4 flight to win the Division I title.

Carpinello nearly took home state crowns in long jump, finishing third in Division I and fourth in the Federation. He also claimed Suffolk 2A titles in the long jump (22-5) and the triple jump (46-9).

Xavier Ali, Whitman, Jr.

Ali earned a second-place finish in the shot put at the state indoor championships with a 56-5 3/4 toss. In the spring, he won the Suffolk 1A shot put title with a 51-6 throw.

Douglas Antaky, Smithtown West, Sr.

Antaky took home the Division I 3,200 crown in 9:01.99 at the state outdoor championships. He finished second in the Federation. The 2023 Newsday cross country Runner of the Year also claimed the Suffolk 2A 1,600 title in 4:30.95.

Jess Joe Augustine, Mount Sinai, Sr.

Augustine defended his state Division II 3,000-meter steeplechase title in 9:11.67, finishing second in the Federation. He took home three county titles at the Suffolk 4B meet, the 1,600 (4:31.91), the 3,200 (9:38.48) and the 3,000 steeplechase (10:26.03).

Tristan Brown, Baldwin, Sr.

Brown took home the Division I 110-meter hurdles title in 14.11 seconds at the state outdoor championships. He finished second in the Federation race in 14.08. Brown also won the Nassau Class AAA 110 hurdles title in 14.74.

James Ciaccio, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Ciaccio finished third in the 600 in 1:20.42 at the indoor state championships.

Zachary Davidson, Roslyn, Jr.

Davidson placed third in the Federation pole vault finals with a 15-foot mark at the state outdoor championships. He also finished third in the same event at the state indoor championships, clearing 14-9.

Michael Huebner, Shoreham-Wading River, Jr.

Huebner secured the Division II 800 title in 1:54.26 at the state outdoor championships. He also won the Suffolk 4B 400 dash crown in 49.99 seconds.

Vito LaRosa, Northport, Sr.

LaRosa performed well in the 100 at the state outdoor championships, finishing second in Division I (10.95 seconds) and third in the Federation (10.83). LaRosa is the Suffolk 2A champion in the 100, finishing in 10.81 seconds.

Andrew Lee, Roosevelt, Sr.

Lee claimed the state Federation high jump crown, clearing 6-8 at the state outdoor championships.

Braden McCormick, Smithtown East, Sr.

McCormick placed second at 6-8 in the Federation high jump at the state outdoor championships. He won the Suffolk 2A high jump crown with the same mark.

Khadin Muhammad, West Babylon, So.

Muhammad finished third in the triple jump at the state indoor championships, clearing 46-3. He finished second in the triple jump at the outdoor Suffolk 2A meet with a 43-10 flight.

Daniel Pagan, Commack, Sr.

Pagan totaled 3,176 points to finish third in the Federation pentathlon at the state outdoor championships.

Jordon Quinn, Freeport, Sr.

Quinn finished second in the 55 hurdles in 7.41 at the state indoor championships. The 2023 Newsday Athlete of the Year won the Nassau Class A indoor title in 7.48 seconds.

Newsday's All-Long Island teams for the spring 2024 season came to Melville for a special photo shoot. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Anthony Florio

Elmont's outdoor 4x400 meter relay: Dominic Collins, R'Len Richards, Caleb Harris, Aidan Peterkin

Elmont trailed by 0.42 seconds heading into the anchor leg of the 4x400, but Peterkin erased the deficit to secure a Federation title-winning time of 3:20.99. Collins ran the first leg, Richards the second and Harris the third.

Coach of the Year: Steve Steiner, Manhasset

Steiner led Manhasset to a pair of Nassau team titles, winning Class B indoors and Class AA outdoors.