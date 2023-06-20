Newsday's All-Long Island boys track team 2023

Athlete of the Year: Jordon Quinn, Freeport, Jr.

There was no debate about who was the best hurdler in the state this school year, and because of his sheer dominance, the debate over who the top athlete on Long Island was is a pretty closed case too.

Quinn won both state hurdle championships, taking the 55 meters in 7.42 seconds during the indoor season and the 110 meters in 14.15 during the outdoor season this spring. For good measure, Quinn also won the outdoor Division I 110 hurdles championship in 14.10.

But how about some more about Quinn’s dominance?

The Massachusetts native, who moved to Freeport in middle school, rarely lost. In the 55 hurdles, he lost once, early in the season in mid-December. Entering nationals weekend, it only happened four times in the 110s, according to milesplit.

“I did have a couple hiccups, at the New York Relays and Loucks Games,” Quinn said of his rare non-victories. “But I was able to learn from them and move forward.”

Jordon Quinn of Freeport competes at the state track and field championships in Middletown, N.Y., on June 10. Credit: Michaela Cirkviva

Suffolk Athlete of the Year: Ryan Antwi, Central Islip, Sr.

Antwi won the championship he had long coveted this spring, taking the Division I triple jump with a 46 foot, 11 ½ inch leap at the state outdoor championships. A day later, Antwi was third in the Federation triple jump, going 46-3 ½. Earlier this spring, he won the Suffolk Class AA outdoor triple jump with a 45 foot, 9 ¼ inch flight.

Antwi placed third in the event at the indoor state championships (45-5 1/4) and won at the Suffolk indoor state qualifier with a 46 foot, 2 inch jump.

Central Islip's Ryan Antwi competes in the Division I boys triple jump during the NYSPHSAA track and field championships at Faller Field in Middletown, N.Y., on June 9. Credit: KELLY MARSH

Matt Armstrong, Huntington, Sr.

He finished fourth in the 1,000 in 2:32.72 and was part of the 4 X 400 meter relay that won the public school title in 3:24.68 at the state indoor championships. Armstrong also was on the 1,600 sprint medley relay that won in 3:33.08 at Nike Indoor Nationals.

Jess Joe Augustine, Mt. Sinai, Jr.

Augustine won the state Division II 3,000 steeplechase championship. He ran 9:17.42 at the state outdoor championships, second overall behind Solomon Holden-Betts of Division I Baldwinsville.

James Ciaccio, St. Anthony’s Sr.

He finished third in the 600 in 1:21.31 at the indoor state championships. Ciaccio placed third in the same event at the CHSAA Intersectional Championships in 1:22.46.

Jack Faldetta, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.

Faldetta won the state Division I 200 championship. He ran 21.61 in the finals of the large public school race at the state outdoor championships. Faldetta placed third in the Federation finals in 21.61. He was also on the Suffolk team that won the intersectional distance medley relay in 8:50.59 at the state indoor championships.

Aidan Friel, Connetquot, Sr.

Friel was third in the long jump at the state indoor championships, flying 22 feet, 6 ¾ inches. He won the Suffolk Large School indoor triple jump championship (44-6 ½).

Jake Gogarty, Bay Shore, Jr.

He only lost one time at 3,200 meters this spring. It was when he placed second at the state championships in 9:07.93. He won the Suffolk Class AA outdoor 3,200 championship in 9:33.79 and 3,000 steeplechase championship in 10:00.94.

Jurrel Hall, West Hempstead, Sr.

The Division II triple jump outdoor state champion. He flew 48 feet, 10 ¼ inches earlier this month. Hall is the most decorated jumper on Long Island, winning indoor and outdoor county championships in the high, long and triple jumps.

LaDuke Harris, Floyd, Sr.

The Division I long jump outdoor state champion, flying flew 22 feet, 11 ¾ inches. He finished second in the outdoor Federation long jump at 22 feet, 3 ¼ inches.

Max Haynia, Westhampton, Sr.

One of the best distance runners on Long Island. Haynia finished second in the 5,000 in 14:49.19 at Nike Indoor Nationals in March and was fourth in the 3,200 in 9:10.12 at the state outdoor championships in June.

Jack Higgins, Chaminade, Sr.

The Bucknell commit won the 3,200 at the CHSAA outdoor Intersectional championships in 9:29.86. He won the same event at the indoor Intersectional championships in 9:22.58.

Parker Kim, Syosset, Sr.

He was third in the weight throw at the indoor state championships, tossing 66 feet, 7 ¾ inches. He earned two All-American distinctions in the same event a week later, tossing 70-6 ½ for fifth at New Balance Indoor Nationals in Boston and 71-10 ¼ at Nike Indoor Nationals at the Armory in Manhattan.

Matthew Lourenco, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

He cleared 14-0 to place third in the pole vault at the state indoor championships and cleared 14-6 ½ to win the indoor pole vault title at CHSAA Intersectional championships.

Danzil Monk Jr., Freeport, Sr.

Monk won the 800 in 1:57.40 and the 1,600 in 4:22.5 at the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championships. He was fifth in the 800 in 1:54.02 at the state outdoor championships.

Patrick Mulryan, Chaminade, Sr.

He placed third in the 1,600 in 4:14.77 at the state outdoor championships. He was third in the 1,000 in 2:32.28 at the state indoor championships.

Joseph Norrby, East Islip, So.

Norrby cleared 6-4 and was fourth in the high jump at the state indoor championships. He won the Suffolk small school championship in the same event, clearing 6-2.

Paul Park, Manhasset, Sr.

Park won the state indoor triple jump state championship. He flew 46 feet, 11 ¼ inches to earn the crown. He was second in the Division I long jump (22-2 ½) at the state outdoor championships.

Christian Primavera, Massapequa, Sr.

He finished third in the 110 hurdles in 14.80 at the state outdoor championships and fourth in the 55 hurdles (7.54) at the state indoor championships.

Logan Schaeffler, Calhoun, Jr.

Schaeffler won the state indoor 1,600 championship. He came from behind to take the indoor crown in 4:13.51. He won the Nassau Class AA steeplechase title in 9:45.80.

St. Anthony’s indoor 4X800 meter relay (Jeremy Paredes, Collin McLaughlin, Sean Dearie, Jack Ward)

Once again, it was St. Anthony’s on top in a major distance event. This time, the quartet won in 7:52.67, topping powerhouses Monroe-Woodbury (7:53.49) and Chaminade (7:54.84).

Coach of the Year: Charles Gilreath, Freeport

On top of coaching the likes of Jordon Quinn, Danzil Monk Jr, and Kazeem Scott, Gilreath was able to carry winter success into spring from his entire team. Freeport won the Nassau Class A indoor championship with 83 points and the Nassau Class AAA outdoor championship with 86.