Newsday's All-Long Island boys volleyball team 2023

Newsday Player of the Year: Kyle Fagan, Ward Melville, OH, Jr.

Fagan had a playoff run for the ages.

In the Suffolk Division I semifinals, he totaled 46 kills, 3 blocks and two aces in a come-from-behind 3-2 win over top-seeded Bay Shore. He followed that up with 43 kills, two blocks and an ace in a 3-2 win over No. 2 West Islip in the finals.

“Once in a while, you have very special talents that you get to coach,” Ward Melville coach Brian O’Shaughnessy said. “If I’m able to coach anyone better than him, I’m excited to see what that looks like. He’s just special.”

Fagan totaled 429 kills, 35 aces, 25 blocks, 213 digs and six assists and was named the Suffolk Division I tournament MVP as he led Ward Melville to its first Long Island title.

“With the club season he has coming up, he can only continue to grow and get better,” O’Shaughnessy said. “If this is what he’s doing as a junior, I can only imagine what his senior year is going to look like.”

Nassau Player of the Year: Aaron Johnson, Syosset, MH, Sr.

Johnson was a nightmare for opposing teams.

With his 6-5 frame and incredible leaping ability, it’s easy to see why.

Johnson racked up 216 kills on a .345 hitting percentage and added 70 total blocks, 81 digs and 15 aces as Syosset won its first ever Nassau Division I title. In Syosset’s 3-0 win over East Meadow in the county final, Johnson had 17 kills, six blocks and an ace.

“It was my mission since freshman year to do something that’s never been done before in our school’s history and to be remembered,” Johnson said. “I’m happy that I was able to contribute to my team’s success and the run we had.”

FIRST TEAM

Max DeBonis, Bay Shore, L, Sr.

DeBonis totaled 374 digs, 63 assists and nine aces and won his second consecutive Suffolk Libero of the Year award.

Ayden DesLauriers, Eastport-South Manor, OH, Jr.

DesLauriers was nearly unstoppable, totaling 425 kills, 50 aces, 12 blocks and 207 digs to lead Eastport-South Manor to a Suffolk II final appearance.

Mike Gaeta, Syosset, L, Sr.

Another key component of Syosset’s county title run, Gaeta racked up 232 digs, 20 aces and 47 assists.

Max Jose, Calhoun, OH, Sr.

Jose totaled 325 kills, 14 aces and 33 blocks as he led Calhoun to its second straight Nassau Division II title. He was named the Nassau II tournament MVP.

Will Jankowski, Westhampton, OH, Sr.

He totaled 230 kills, 148 digs, 38 aces and 24 blocks as Westhampton won its second Long Island Division II title and first since 2019.

Alex Lillie, Connetquot, MB, Sr.

The George Mason commit racked up 319 kills, 57 blocks, 16 aces, 113 digs and 19 assists.

Tristan Rezza, Massapequa, MB, Sr.

One of Massapequa’s leaders, Rezza posted an outstanding .442 hitting percentage and added 17 blocks.

Seamus Smith, West Islip, OH/MB, Sr.

Smith racked up 320 kills, 61 blocks, 21 aces and 151 digs to lead West Islip to a Suffolk Division I final appearance.

Nikko Tenedorio, Bay Shore, OH, Sr.

Tenedorio closed out a spectacular career with 303 kills, 26 blocks, 18 aces and 154 digs.

Seth Terry, Westhampton, S, Sr.

The quarterback of Westhampton’s balanced offense spread the ball around effectively, totaling 623 assists. He added 43 kills, 147 digs, 15 aces and 12 blocks and was the Suffolk Division II tournament MVP.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Mike Acquaro, Syosset

After a loss in the 2022 Nassau Division I title match, Acquaro led Syosset to its first county title in program history.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Brian O’Shaughnessy, Ward Melville

He led No. 5 Ward Melville to playoff wins over No. 1 Bay Shore and No. 2 West Islip as the Patriots won their first county title since 2005 and first Long Island title.