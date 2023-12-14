Newsday's All-Long Island field hockey team 2023

Newsday Player of the Year: Amanda Sweeney, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

Before the season, Amanda Sweeney said she was going to win the Suffolk Class B championship. She was right, as Eastport-South Manor captured its first county championship.

Sweeney had no expectations of winning Player of the Year, however.

“I was just focused on doing it for my team,” Sweeney said. “Everything was just about the seniors because we all worked so hard. I know everyone tried so hard this season.”

The senior began playing field hockey in eighth grade, becoming a staple for Eastport-South Manor over her five-year career.

She scored a Long Island-leading 19 goals to go along with 10 assists. Her 29 points tied for second most on Long Island.

“An experience that I couldn’t change anything for,” Sweeney said of her career. “It’s just been a great ride — five years. The first year I was pulled up for playoffs, and they were so welcoming, especially me being in eighth grade. Even the seniors were so welcoming to me. Ever since then, I just wanted to be that for the younger kids.”

Sweeney hopes that the future players of Eastport-South Manor can continue the success the program experienced this season.

“Hopefully, showing them what it’s like to go to a county championship will [make] them want to have it again next year,” Sweeney said. “They can come back stronger and try to win the LIC.”

Nassau Player of the Year: Shea Panzik, Manhasset, M, Sr.

Panzik likes to play aggressive and give 100% each time she steps onto the field. It’s just one reason she was able to be atop the points leaderboard in Nassau.

She tallied 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points, giving her the most points in the county by two. Panzik was third in points in Nassau last season and made the leap to first for her senior year.

“I really had the big goal to just come out on top,” Panzik said. “But it wasn’t the only thing on my mind. I was ready to work with my team and just hopefully come out overall as champions with my team.”

Panzik helped Manhasset finish with a 14-2 record, including an undefeated in-conference record. However, the team lost in the Class B county final.

As she graduates, Panzik is rooting for the future players at Manhasset to win some championships.

“I hope they can come back next year and really bring everything home,” Panzik said.

FIRST TEAM

Maureen Arendt, Garden City, D, Sr.

Arendt led a terrific defense that allowed just nine goals all season. Her play in the defensive circle helped Garden City earn a 13-4 record and state semifinal appearance.

Olivia Eusanio, Harborfields, M, Jr.

Eusanio shined on offense this season, finishing with 18 goals, 10 assists and 28 points. Her 18 goals were the second most on Long Island and her 28 points were fourth on Long Island.

Tara Hollis, Garden City, F/M, Sr.

The senior captain was a focal point on both ends of the field. Hollis’ defense in the midfield helped the Trojans claim their third straight Long Island championship.

Alexa Kidd, Ward Melville, F, Sr.

Kidd led all of Long Island with 30 points. Her 15 goals and 15 assists led Ward Melville to a 16-3 record and Suffolk Class A final appearance.

Kaylise McClure, Sachem North, GK, Sr.

McClure continued to prove herself as one of the top goalkeepers on Long Island, finishing the season with 228 saves. She had one game of at least 30 saves, five games of at least 20 saves and 10 games of at least 10 saves.

Emma McGrory, East Hampton, M, Sr.

McGrory was among the best on Long Island at her position, tallying 26 points on 14 goals and 12 assists. McGrory’s play helped East Hampton to a 10-4 record.

Caitlin O’Malley, Northport, D, Sr.

O’Malley was once again a dominant force on the defensive end for Northport. Her play helped limit opponents to just 13 goals this season en route to a state semifinal appearance. She also led Northport to a 17-2 record.

Paige Selhorn, Carle Place, F, Sr.

Selhorn hadn’t played field hockey since sixth grade, yet she joined the Carle Place team this season and became the team’s top point scorer. She tallied big time goals and assists in the playoffs en route to a Long Island Class C championship and state final appearance. She also provided solid defense from the center forward position.

Sydney Woods, Rocky Point, F, Sr.

Woods finished with 17 goals, 12 assists for 29 points, tied for the second most on Long Island. Her offense led Rocky Point to a 13-4 record and a Suffolk Class B semifinal appearance.

Kendal Woolley, Bayport-Blue Point, F, Sr.

She had a balanced approach, finishing with 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points. Woolley helped the top-seeded Phantoms reach the Suffolk Class B final.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Ann Naughton, Eastport-South Manor

Naughton made history for Eastport-South Manor, winning the program’s first county championship. The Sharks, who finished 15-4, defeated Bayport-Blue Point 1-0 in the Suffolk Class B final to appear in their first Long Island championship game.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Lauren Lavelle, Garden City

Lavelle’s trophy collection continues to grow as Garden City won its third straight Long Island championship in just her fourth year as the head coach. The Trojans, who finished 13-4, defeated Eastport-South Manor 1-0 in the Long Island Class B championship to clinch a spot in the state semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Shannon Abraldes, Sachem East, M, Sr.

Grace Camera, Manhasset, F, Sr.

Aliya Hasset, Massapequa D, So.

Kate Lysaght, Harborfields, D, Sr.

Emma McLean, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

Haley Naslonski, Bay Shore/Islip, F, Jr.

Sara O’Sullivan, Sachem East, D, Sr.

Peyton Phillips, Ward Melville, F, Jr.

Dylan Reilly, Greenport/Southold, GK, Sr.

Rylee Wassmer, Patchogue-Medford, M, Sr.