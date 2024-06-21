Newsday Player of the Year: Lara Glasser, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, WR/DB, Jr.

Glasser was simply unstoppable on both sides of the ball.

The junior caught 75 passes for 1,026 yards and 14 touchdowns and added three rushing scores and five passing TDs. She also caught nine interceptions and pulled 57 flags to help lead the Hawks to their second straight undefeated season and a Division I state championship.

She caught 12 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception in the Hawks’ 14-0 win over Columbia in the semifinals of the inaugural state tournament.

Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK's Lara Glasser catches a pass during a Division I semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Flag Football Championships in Cortland, N.Y., on June 1. Credit: Adrian Kraus

“She’s such a dynamic player on both sides of the ball,” Plainview Old Bethpage-JFK coach Alec Abramowitz said. “Offensively, she showcased her elite receiving skills and playmaking ability. On defense, she has unbelievable range, whether it’s for intercepting passes or pulling flags. Lara’s skill was on display the entire season and she stepped up when the team needed her most.”

Glasser also caught seven passes for 147 yards and two scores in the Hawks’ 22-8 win over Syosset for their second straight county title. Plainview went 20-0 and has won 38 straight games since the start of last season.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Olivia Moynihan, Sayville, QB/LB, Jr.

Olivia Moynihan of Sayville extends for extra yards during the Suffolk Class B flag football championship game at Sachem North on May 17. Credit: David Meisenholder

Moynihan has made a name for herself as one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks on Long Island.

She completed 64% of her passes for 2,230 yards and 38 touchdowns and rushed for 867 yards and 13 TDs.

Moynihan led Sayville (14-1) to the Division II state final and commanded an offense that outscored its opponents 316-89 in the regular season. The New Hampshire soccer commit threw for 109 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 113 yards and two TDs in Sayville’s 22-13 win over Hauppauge in the county final.

“She is intelligent and understands football and the process needed to be great,” Sayville coach Reade Sands said. “Olivia made it look easy balancing varsity flag football and high-level travel soccer at the same time.”

Rose Azmoudeh, Half Hollow Hills, WR/CB, Sr.

One of Long Island’s most dynamic pass catchers, Azmoudeh caught 77 passes for 891 yards and 18 touchdowns to help Half Hollow Hills reach the Long Island championship game for the second year in a row. She added seven PATs.

Jen Canarutto, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, QB, Jr.

Canarutto completed 226 passes for 3,087 yards and 52 touchdowns and added 506 yards and five TDs on the ground. She orchestrated a four-play, 79-yard tying touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the Division I Long Island championship game before throwing the winning TD in overtime.

Rachel Ganz, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, WR/DB, Jr.

Ganz caught 47 passes for 595 yards and 14 touchdowns and added two rushing TDs. She led the Hawks’ stout defense with 14 interceptions.

Grace Gilmartin, Northport, QB, Soph.

Gilmartin threw for 2,136 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 1,110 yards and 11 TDs. She completed 17 passes for 258 yards and five TDs and added 64 yards and a score on nine carries in a 41-19 win over Kings Park.

Newsday's All-Long Island teams for the spring 2024 season came to Melville for a special photo shoot. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Anthony Florio

Samantha Heyman, Half Hollow Hills, QB, Soph.

Heyman completed 82% of her passes for 2,446 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushed for 868 yards and six TDs. She threw for 143 yards and three TDs and added 85 rushing yards in Half Hollow Hills’ 19-6 win over Patchogue-Medford for its second straight county title.

Taylor Mileti, Hauppauge, QB/DB, Soph.

Mileti completed nearly 85% of her passes for 2,041 yards and 40 TDs and rushed for 526 yards and six scores on 55 carries. She threw for 183 yards and four TDs and added 57 yards and a score on the ground in a win over Center Moriches to advance the Eagles to the Suffolk Class B final.

Melissa O’Connor, Hauppauge, WR/CB, Sr.

O’Connor had a nose for the end zone. The senior caught 107 passes for 1,164 passes and 25 touchdowns and added 14 PATs. She led Long Island in each of those categories as she helped Hauppauge to an 11-3 record.

Ava Vadyak, Sayville, WR/DB, Jr.

Sayville’s top receiver reeled in 59 passes for 765 yards and 16 TDs, including two scores in the Long Island championship game. She caught two TDs, including the winning 32-yard score, in Sayville’s 12-7 win over Owego Free Academy in the state semifinals. She pulled 32 flags, made eight interceptions and added a defensive TD.

Coach of the Year: Reade Sands, Sayville

He led the Golden Flashes to a 14-1 record, their first county and Long Island titles and an appearance in the inaugural Division II state championship game.