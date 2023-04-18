Newsday's All-Long Island girls bowling team 2023

Newsday Girls Bowler of the Year: Leighanna Tolan, Central Islip, Jr.

Leighanna Tolan had herself quite the season. The junior’s 224.65 average was over three pins higher than any other girl on Long Island, and her 778 series was tops on Long Island.

Tolan finished one pin shy of a perfect game on Jan. 31 against Sachem. She rolled a 299 in Game 2, the highest game on Long Island this season.

She added to her outstanding season by making the Suffolk All-Star team. Tolan closed out her junior year by helping Suffolk finish second at the state championship. She cemented her status as a top bowler in the state with her 268 in Game 1, the highest game in the girls composite division.

Brooke Andresen, East Islip, Fr.

Andresen had the sixth-best average (202.16) in Suffolk. Her 730 high series and 275 high game each ranked fifth in the county.

Cira Arcangel, Sachem, Jr.

Arcangel makes her second appearance on Newsday’s All-Long Island team after being named bowler of the year last season. Her 220.91 average was the second-best on Long Island.

Kailyn Bloch, East Islip, Jr.

Bloch raised her average by over three pins to 220.69, the third-highest on Long Island. Her 290 high game ranked second and her 740 high series was fourth-best in Suffolk.

Kerri Callahan, Kellenberg, Fr.

Callahan made history by becoming the first girl to surpass the 600 and 700 marks for a series in the CHSAA, according to league coordinator Deborah Fahey. She won the CHSAA girls individual bowling title with a 710 series.

Julianna Caridi, West Babylon, Sr.

Caridi’s 211.22 average was the fifth highest on Long Island. She had a 701 high series and rolled a 259 high game. The senior rolled over 220 in 15 games this season.

Dakota Collins, East Islip, Soph.

Collins’ 744 high series was the second-best in Suffolk. Her 287 high game ranked third and her 218.66 average ranked fourth. The sophomore won the Suffolk 'A' doubles title while paired with Bloch.

Amanda Morris, East Meadow, Soph.

Morris finished second in the Nassau individual championship with a 1,151 series this year after winning the title a season ago. Her 210.44 average ranked first in Nassau and fifth on Long Island.

Michaela Palumbo, Mineola, Jr.

Palumbo had a 192.56 average as she led Mineola to a second consecutive Nassau Division I championship. She had a 239 high game and 638 high series.

Samantha Slocum, Longwood, Sr.

Slocum’s 197.58 average anchored a Longwood team that won a second consecutive Suffolk championship. Her high game was 267.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mark Miller, Mineola

Miller had Mineola exactly where he knew it would be. The team averaged 664.5 pins in the regular season, a mark 26 pins higher than the next team. That prowess led to a second consecutive Nassau Division I championship and another appearance at the state championship.