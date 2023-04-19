Newsday's All-Long Island girls fencing team 2023

Newsday Girls Fencer of the Year: Aurora Aschettino, Oyster Bay, foil, Sr.

Aschettino capped a three-time All-Long Island career with a perfect 26-0 record, including her second straight Brentwood Holiday Tournament title and second straight Nassau individual championship. The Oyster Bay senior will fence at NYU next year. Oyster Bay coach John Bruckner said Aschettino is a fencer who, “comes once in a generation.”

Victoria Lin, Half Hollow Hills East, foil, Soph.

Lin capped a dominant 28-1 season with an individual Suffolk title this winter.

Mia Santana, Sayville, epee, Sr.

Santana (36-0) won her second straight Suffolk epee title and placed seventh at the Brentwood Holiday Tournament this season.

Ava LaMedica, Ward Melville, saber, Jr.

LaMedica won the Suffolk saber title and placed 21st at the Brentwood Holiday Tournament, part of a 31-7 season as one of the Patriots’ leaders.

Remi Pai, Manhasset, epee, Soph.

Pai (23-7) earned a Nassau epee title after placing 18th at the Brentwood Holiday Tournament to start the year.

Anika Nayak, Syosset, saber, Jr.

Nayak began her season fifth at the Brentwood Holiday Tournament and won finished first in Nassau with a saber title, crowning a dominant 28-2 season.

Coach of the year: Jaclyn Sadiker, Commack

A year after winning Commack’s first girls Long Island title, Sadiker and the Cougars won their second straight this winter. Commack beat five-time defending Nassau champion Great Neck South, 14-11, in the Long Island Championship.