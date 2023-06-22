Newsday's All-Long Island girls golf team 2023

Newsday Player of the Year: Madison Chen, Manhasset, Fr.

Madison Chen’s personal best came at just the right moment.

The Manhasset freshman and Newsday’s Player of the Year shot a bogey-free 5-under par 66 on day two of the Nassau championship at Bethpage Green. She captured the Nassau individual championship crown with a two-round score of 6-under 136, which was also a county record.

Her opening-round 70 gave her the lead as she headed into the second round, but the pressure never showed. Chen birdied five holes as she focused on making the least amount of mistakes possible.

“I played well [during the first round] and was just hoping I could continue playing consistent,” Chen said after being named champion. “It was something I knew I could accomplish after experiencing this last year, so it was a goal I had all year. It being my personal best was just a bonus.”

And it’s only the beginning for Chen, who proceeded to finish third at 3-over 73 in the Federation tournament.

“I want to keep getting stronger and making every shot count. There’s never room for mistakes.”

Madison Chen of Manhasset reacts after sinking her final shot to win the Nassau girls golf championship at Bethpage State Park's Green Course on May 23. Credit: James Escher

Renna Chang, Jericho, So.

Chang shot a 3-over 75 on both days of the 36-hole state tournament at The Edison Club in Elmira to finish fourth. She also shot a 5-under 66 on day two of the Nassau championship to finish second at 138.

Lia Huang, Great Neck District, Fr.

She finished third at the Nassau championship at 142 and was seventh at the Federation tournament with a 5-over 75. Huang also finished tied for ninth (11-over 155) at the state championship.

Bridget LaRosa, Kellenberg, So.

In just her third year playing golf, LaRosa won the CHSAA state title with a 6-over 78 at Eisenhower White.

Grace London, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

London finished second at the NSCHSAA tournament with a 6-over par 78 and at the CHSAA state tournament with a 7-over par 79.

Elie Poremba, Southampton, 7th grade

In her first varsity season, Poremba captured the Suffolk individual crown when she shot a 15-over 157 at Middle Island Country Club. She also shot a 15-over 87 on both days of the state championship to finish 37th at 174.

Catherine Slade, Kellenberg, Jr.

Slade shot a 5-over 77 to become the NSCHSAA individual champion at Eisenhower Blue.

Caylin Wong, Great Neck District, Fr.

Wong led Great Neck District to its fourth consecutive county championship when she shot a 2-over 73 at Bethpage Green. She also finished tied for 20th (20-over 164) at the state championship.

Newsday Coach of the Year: Ed Haliasz, Sachem

Haliasz led Sachem to its first Suffolk championship and the program’s first Long Island team championship appearance.