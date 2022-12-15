Newsday's All-Long Island girls volleyball team 2022

Newsday Player of the Year: Morgan Reese, Sayville, OH, Jr.

After being selected to Newsday's All-Long Island team and leading her team to the Suffolk Class A final last year, the expectations were raised this fall for Morgan Reese and the Sayville girls volleyball program.

And after leading her team to an undefeated regular season and the program’s first Suffolk A title it was easy to see that Reese more than delivered.

For that Reese is Newsday’s girls volleyball player of the year.

Reese had 454 kills including tournament play, including a season high 30 against Half Hollow Hills West in a county final victory and is Newsday’s player of the year.

“Morgan is such a dynamic player and we can do so much with her on the court,” Sayville coach Debbie Urso said. “A lot of the offensive strategy was built around getting Morgan opportunities on the attack.”

Added Urso: “She is one of the best players to come through Sayville in my 16 years. We had very good players this year and she elevated them even higher.”

Nassau Player of the Year: Ella Maldonado, Calhoun, L, Sr.

Calhoun's Ella Maldonado looks to control the ball against Burnt Hills during pool play at the New York State Public High School Class A girls volleyball championships at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y., on Nov. 19. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

It can be tough for a libero to get the proper recognition for all that they do, but Ella Maldonado’s production and talent helped her stick out from the rest.

“Ella is known to run through walls and jump over benches to pursue a ball,” Calhoun coach Christina Strezenec said. “She doesn’t give up.”

The five-year starter helped lead her team to its first Nassau title and didn’t stop there, bringing home the state Class A championship in Glens Falls.

Maldonado finished the season with 500 digs and was named the Nassau Class A MVP by the Nassau coaches association.

“Ella has had a tremendous impact on our program as a five-year varsity member,” Strezenec said. “She’s been a role model for us and along with our other two seniors will be missed.”

Clockwise, from top left: Mikalah Curran of Commack, Sophia DeBonis of Bay Shore, Julia Lawrence of Calhoun, Kira Pirrera of Smithtown West, Carey-Jean Block of Seaford.

Carey-Jean Block, Seaford, OH, Soph.

She had 257 digs, 193 kills, 50 aces and 10 blocks and led Seaford to the Long Island Class B championship this fall.

Mikalah Curran, Commack, OH, Sr.

She had 205 kills and 175 digs and was named the MVP of the Suffolk AA tournament after leading Commack to the championship as No. 4 Commack beat the top two seeds along the way.

Sophia DeBonis, Bay Shore, S, Sr.

A two-time All-Long Island player, DeBonis had 306 assists, 164 kills and 157 digs this season. She led Bay Shore to the Suffolk AA semifinals and finished her five-year varsity career with 1,779 assists.

Alexandra Eakin, Kellenberg, L, Sr.

She was a key-cog for a Kellenberg team that went undefeated in the regular season and reached the NSCHSAA title match. She had 352 digs, 51 aces, 413 service points and had a 96% service ratio.

Julia Lawrence, Calhoun, OH, Sr.

Along with Maldonado formed one of the best duos on Long Island that led Calhoun to its first state title. She totalled 225 kills and 234 digs on the season.

Nicole Palmer, East Islip, S, Sr.

She had 313 kills, 45 blocks, 392 assists, 206 digs, 86 service aces this season. She was a second-team All-Long Island selection last season.

Kira Pirrera, Smithtown West, S, Sr.

A second-team Newsday All-Long Island selection last year, Pirrera helped lead Smithtown West to a 12-0 record in League II and the top seed in the Suffolk AA playoffs this fall. She had 272 kills, 282 assists and 219 digs.

Katie Powers, St. Anthony's, OH, Sr.

She was a second-team All-Long Island player last year and was even better this season. She led her team to the NSCHSAA title and had 350 kills, 114 digs, 55 aces and 30 blocks this year.

From left: Sadie Reich of Wantagh, Erin Stanley of Massapequa.

Sadie Reich, Wantagh, OH, Soph.

An All-Long Island selection last season as a freshman, Reich had 289 kills, 189 digs, 34 aces and 23 blocks this season and led Wantagh to the semifinals in the Nassau A playoffs.

Erin Stanley, Massapequa, OH, Sr.

She had 132 kills, 54 digs and 32 aces and helped Massapequa win its second straight Long Island AA title.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Christina Strezenec, Calhoun

She helped her team overcome a stumble near the end of the regular season before going on a historic playoff run for the program. The team won its first county, Long Island and state titles this year.

Suffolk Coach: CJ Hafner, Port Jefferson

He led the Small School to some of the biggest wins in program history as the Royals season ended in a state title match loss. The team also won its first county and Long Island titles along the way.