Newsday's All-Long Island gymnastics team 2023

Newsday Gymnast of the Year: Hannah Hughes, Middle Country, So.

There is little doubt about who the top gymnast has been in the state over the past two years.

But, for reigning state vault champion Hannah Hughes, there was a moment of uncertainty the day before this year’s competition.

“I kept falling on the beam and was making mistakes that were really frustrating in practice,” Hughes said. “But my coaches and teammates told me that everything was OK because I was getting the falls out now, before it really mattered.”

Hughes, who competes for Middle Country and attends Newfield, had no falls throughout the season. She posted a score below 9.0 just once, on the uneven bars.

“Bars is not my strongest event, so when I saw I was starting on bars and ending on vault, I couldn’t have been happier,” Hughes said of the rotation at the state meet. “I always want to end on my best event.”

Her finale was her record best. She posted a 9.725 on vault to become a two-time state champion in the event, and secure the all-around state title. Hughes is Newsday’s Gymnast of the Year for the second year in a row.

“You can always feel it, and I felt it in that moment,” Hughes said. “I knew it was a great vault and good enough to win the event.”

What she didn’t know was that her silver medal finish on the uneven bars (9.425) and bronze medal shows on the balance beam (9.525) and floor (9.475) were good enough for the all-around title too.

“I couldn’t believe it. It was a goal I’ve had since last season and it was an incredible feeling to know that my hard work paid off,” Hughes said.

The sophomore spends seven days a week at Hotshots Gymnastics at Plainview, either working on her skills or helping younger gymnasts sharpen their own as an assistant teacher.

Hughes won the all-around (38.225) and all four events at the individual county championship in November. As she prepares to enter her third season, Hughes is looking forward to winning more state medals.

“Now that I’m on top, I have to stay there,” Hughes said. “And I know I can do it. It’s just a few fixes here and there to perfect my form. I want to win every event.”

Leah Chin, Syosset, So.

Chin has continued to be a top all-around contender this season and earned her second All-Long Island selection. This season, she posted an all-around score of 36.6 at the county team championship, where she won floor (9.425). She was second in the all-around (36.075) at the individual county championship and finished 31st at the individual state championship.

Adison Eisenberg, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.

Eisenberg finished fourth in the all-around (35.675) at the county championship, where she took fourth on vault (9.2), tied for sixth on balance beam (8.825), tied for seventh on floor (9.0), and finished eighth on uneven bars (8.650). She placed 33rd all-around at the state championship.

Isabella Field, Bay Shore/Islip, So.

Field finished ninth in the all-around at the state championships and was Suffolk’s second-highest finisher with a 36.000. She was also ninth on floor (9.225) and 11th on vault (9.075). She posted an all-around score of 36.825 for third at the county championship, where she finished second on beam (9.05) and third on floor (9.475).

Alexandra Melchiona, Connetquot, Sr.

Melchiona finds herself as an All-Long Island selection for the second consecutive year after another consistent season across the board. The senior was a standout in all four events and placed second in the all-around (36.875) at the individual county championship, including second on bars (9.375) and floor (9.5). Melchiona has competed on Suffolk’s state team for the past six seasons, this year posting an all-around score of 35.875 for 10th place.

Lyla Jay Murphy, Massapequa, 8th

Murphy burst onto the scene as a seventh-grader and has quickly become one of the top all-around competitors in the county. She came in third in the all-around (35.825) at the individual county championship and was Nassau’s highest finisher at the state championship, placing 11th in the all-around (35.725).

Madison Reed, Massapequa, Sr.

Reed starred as a senior, putting up some of the highest scores in the county during the season. Reed won the balance beam (9.50) and tied Chin for first on floor (9.125) at the individual county championships. She also won the vault (9.4) and the beam (9.35) to help Massapequa finish second at the team county championships. She finished 32nd in the all-around at the state championship.

Marisa Schlossman, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, So.

Schlossman worked hard to post her best numbers this season. She capped it off when she won the all-around at the individual county championships with a score of 36.30, taking first on both vault (9.25) and bars (9.45). She finished 15th in the all-around (34.275) at the state championship.

Newsday Coach of the Year: Steve Silipo, Syosset/Babylon

Silipo has helped Syosset remain undefeated since Jan. 8, 2018, as they notched their 50th consecutive win on the way to a county team title this season. He also coaches the Babylon team during the Suffolk gymnastics season in the fall.