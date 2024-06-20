Newsday's All-Long Island softball second team 2024
Josie Alfano, Mount Sinai, C, Jr.
Emily Balducci, Massapequa, LF, Sr.
Avery Betancourt, Mepham, CF, Soph.
Sarah Bielski, St. Anthony’s, 1B, Jr.
Emily Bouros, West Islip, P, Soph.
Katie Burke, Westhampton, 3B, Soph.
Addison Celi, Westhampton, P, Soph.
Alyna Dolan, Bayport-Blue Point, P, Sr.
Johanna Esposito, Calhoun, P, Sr.
Ava Fierst, Farmingdale, CF, Jr.
Aaliyah Lamarre, North Babylon, RF, Sr.
Emily Lopez, Miller Place, 1B, Jr.
Isabella Lundquist, Sayville, CF, Jr.
Renee McGowan, Bayport-Blue Point, 3B, Sr.
Kaysee Mojo, Riverhead, C, Sr.
Marissa Nosovitch, Carle Place, P, Jr.
Gia Pisicchio, Calhoun, SS, Sr.
Emma Priest, Wantagh, OF, Jr.
Sienna Renny, Syosset, SS, Soph.
Maeve Schiereck, Massapequa, C, Soph.
Skyler Secondino, Seaford, P, Jr.
Kayla Varga, East Islip, 1B, Soph.
Alana Villavicencio, Deer Park, P, Jr.
Laney Vomero, Miller Place, SS, Jr.