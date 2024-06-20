SportsHigh SchoolAll-Long Island

Newsday's All-Long Island softball second team 2024

North Babylon's Aaliyah Lamarre bunts for a single against Commack...

North Babylon's Aaliyah Lamarre bunts for a single against Commack in a Suffolk League II softball game on May 6 at Commack. Credit: George A Faella

Josie Alfano, Mount Sinai, C, Jr.

Emily Balducci, Massapequa, LF, Sr.

Avery Betancourt, Mepham, CF, Soph.

Sarah Bielski, St. Anthony’s, 1B, Jr.

Emily Bouros, West Islip, P, Soph.

Katie Burke, Westhampton, 3B, Soph.

Addison Celi, Westhampton, P, Soph.

Alyna Dolan, Bayport-Blue Point, P, Sr.

Johanna Esposito, Calhoun, P, Sr.

Ava Fierst, Farmingdale, CF, Jr.

Aaliyah Lamarre, North Babylon, RF, Sr.

Emily Lopez, Miller Place, 1B, Jr.

Isabella Lundquist, Sayville, CF, Jr.

Renee McGowan, Bayport-Blue Point, 3B, Sr.

Kaysee Mojo, Riverhead, C, Sr.

Marissa Nosovitch, Carle Place, P, Jr.

Gia Pisicchio, Calhoun, SS, Sr.

Emma Priest, Wantagh, OF, Jr.

Sienna Renny, Syosset, SS, Soph.

Maeve Schiereck, Massapequa, C, Soph.

Skyler Secondino, Seaford, P, Jr.

Kayla Varga, East Islip, 1B, Soph.

Alana Villavicencio, Deer Park, P, Jr.

Laney Vomero, Miller Place, SS, Jr.

