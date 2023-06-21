Newsday's All-Long Island softball team 2023

Newsday Player of the Year: Stefania Abruscato, Hauppauge, C, Sr.

What’s left to say about Abruscato?

The Missouri commit put together her best season yet, batting .655 with a 2.200 OPS, nine home runs, 42 RBIs, 39 runs and 15 stolen bases. Behind the dish, she caught four runners stealing and picked off two more.

Abruscato earned her third Suffolk County Small Schools Player of the Year award.

Oh yeah, she also was named the Gatorade New York Softball Player of the Year.

“It’s something I’ve been working toward,” said Abruscato, who was a finalist last year. “It’s amazing to know that I was finally able to accomplish something like that.”

Abruscato led Hauppauge to the Suffolk Class A Championship Game. She’s set to play for the Junior Women's National Team this summer.

“This was my favorite year,” Abruscato said. “It’s been a great run and I’ve learned so much from everyone I’ve been around my whole high school career.”

Stefania Abruscato, Hauppauge catcher and Newsday softball player of the year, poses for a portrait during the All-Long Island photo shoot at company headquarters on June 12. Credit: James Escher

Nassau Player of the Year: Taylor Brunn, MacArthur, P, Sr.

With MacArthur facing elimination in Game 2 of the Nassau Class A final, the best version of Brunn emerged.

She struck out 11 to help the Generals squeeze out a 1-0 win. MacArthur then took Game 3 to win its first county title since 2016.

“She’s a powerful kid, not only with her pitching but her hitting too,” coach Bobby Fehrenbach said.

Brunn hit .466, with six home runs and 34 RBIs. She struck out 278 and had a 0.97 ERA over 180 innings pitched as she earned Nassau County Pitcher of the Year honors.

“This year I came back with extra hunger,” Brunn said. “I wanted to put us back on top, where we should be.”

MacArthur pitcher Taylor Brunn delivers to the plate during Game 2 of the Nassau Class A softball championship against Clarke at Mitchel Athletic Complex on May 29. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

FIRST TEAM

Sarah Blaskiewicz, Sayville, C, Sr.

The UConn commit hit .568 with 13 doubles and two home runs. Blaskiewicz had a 1.440 OPS and drove in 35 runs for the Suffolk League VII champions.

Emily Brown, Clarke, P, Sr.

Brown hit .410 and launched eight home runs. The Oneonta commit struck out 203 over 152 innings for the Nassau Class A runners-up.

Bella Cruz, St. Anthony’s, CF, Jr.

Cruz, a UConn commit, posted a .500 OBP atop the Friars’ lineup. She stole 33 bases and scored 39 runs to help St. Anthony’s to its third straight CHSAA state title.

Hailey Feiler, MacArthur, 1B, Sr.

Feiler hit .466 and drove in 23 runs. The Bentley commit hit a go-ahead two-run double in Game 3 of the Nassau Class A final.

Mila Fiordalisi, St. Anthony’s, P, Jr.

Fiordalisi was named the Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA Pitcher of the Year for the second straight season. She went 11-2 with a 1.05 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 86 innings.

Erin McMahon, Bayport-Blue Point, P, Sr.

McMahon posted a 1.70 ERA, struck out 171 batters, hit .520 and drove in 40 runs. She allowed two runs in 12 innings in the Phantoms' 4-2 win over MacArthur in the Long Island Class A championship game.

Jackie Morra, St. Anthony’s, SS, Jr.

The Villanova commit batted .539 with three home runs, 41 RBIs and 30 runs. She was named the Nassau-Suffolk CHSAA Player of the Year and Playoff MVP.

Stefani Murciano, Herricks, CF, Sr.

A Georgetown commit, Murciano hit .678, had 17 extra-base hits and drove in 21 runs for the Highlanders. She also stole 15 bases.

Kayla O’Boyle, Commack, P, Jr.

O’Boyle’s 253 strikeouts broke her old school record of 214. She pitched to a 1.45 ERA and a .151 opponent batting average, earning Suffolk Large School Pitcher of the Year honors.

Julia Parise, East Meadow, P, Jr.

Parise hit .459 with 19 RBIs and four home runs. She had a 1.61 ERA and struck out 175 over 138 innings for the top seed in the Nassau Class AA playoffs.

Daniella Sofia, Mt. Sinai, SS, Sr.

Sofia hit .625 and had a 1.732 OPS for the Suffolk League VIII champions. The Stony Brook commit had 23 extra-base hits, 52 RBIs and 40 runs.

Katie Stork, Massapequa, 3B, Sr.

The Cortland commit hit .400 and slugged .612 for the Long Island Class AA champions. Stork drove in 22 runs and scored 30.

Megan Wegel, North Babylon, CF, Jr.

Wegel hit .583 and drove in 35 runs. She added 17 extra-base hits and 28 runs for the League I champions.

Gabriella Zarcone, Smithtown East, 2B, Sr.

The LeMoyne commit hit .482 and had a .540 on-base percentage. Zarcone drove in 24 runs, scored 23 and had a 1.000 fielding percentage as she led Smithtown East to its first county championship since 1988.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Christina Castellani, Massapequa

Castellani graduated two All-Long Island first-team members from a season ago, but Massapequa didn’t miss a beat. The team won its third consecutive county title and second straight Long Island Class AA championship.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Nicholle Marchetta, Bayport-Blue Point

Marchetta helped steer the eighth-seeded Phantoms in Class A to their first county championship since 2005 and first Long Island title since 1991.