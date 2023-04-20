Newsday's All-Long Island wrestling team 2023

Long Island Wrestler of the Year

Nick LaMorte, Rocky Point, 138, Sr., 44-0, 175-34

LaMorte had a dominant season in which he was undefeated and won the Division I state title with a 6-1 win over Jordan Brown of Monroe-Woodbury in the state final. LaMorte took fourth in the state as a junior. He won three Suffolk Division I titles, including his freshman season.

Nassau Wrestler of the Year

Joseph Mattei, Herricks, 160, Sr., 42-3, 188-34

Mattei’s only loss on the mat came in the state finals, a 7-6 heartbreaker to Cornwall’s Tyler Reed. (Mattei’s other two losses were forfeits in a tournament). Mattei set the school records for both wins (188) and pins (139). Mattei was a Nassau runner-up as a junior and placed eighth in the state.

Ray Adams, Calhoun 126, Sr., 44-6, 110-22

Adams was in, perhaps, the toughest weight class in Nassau. He finished second in Nassau the last two years. Adams finished third in the state in Division I this season and fourth last year.

Tommy Aiello, Glenn, 102, So., 32-0, 66-4

Aiello was undefeated and won the state Division II title as the No. 4 seed with wins over the two top-seeded wrestlers, 5-4 in the semifinals and 3-0 in the finals.

Eric Carlson, Manhasset, 189, Sr., 40-1, 104-26

Carlson became only the second wrestler from Manhasset to win a Nassau Division I title. His only loss was 7-6 in the state semifinals to Elijah Diaomihalis of Hilton. His third-place finish in the state Division I tournament this season is the school’s highest state place finish ever.

Anthony Clem, Wantagh, 118, Jr. 52-5, 122-21

Clem won his first Nassau title and reached the state Division I final before losing to Matt Marlow of Northport, 5-0, in the 118 pound final. Last season Clem took fourth in the state and finished third in Nassau as a sophomore.

Joseph Clem, Wantagh 126, Jr., 47-6, 133-15

Clem reached the Nassau final for the third straight year, winning his second title. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Nassau Division I tournament after he defeated Calhoun’s Ray Adams in the 126 pound final, 3-0. Clem took second in the state Division I tournament. He lost to Jaden Crumpler of Niagara Falls, 4-2.

Brayden Fahrbach, Mt. Sinai, 132, Jr., 34-0, 156-15

Fahrbach went undefeated and won the Division II state title at 132 pounds with a 6-4 victory over Aidan Gillings of Newfane in the state final. Fahrbach is three-time state place winner. He took second as a sophomore and third as an eighth-grader.

Matt Marlow, Northport, 118, Jr., 41-0, 121-8

Last season Marlow became Northport’s first state champion. He followed that by winning another state title and going undefeated. Both of his state Division I titles were at 118 pounds. Marlow was chosen as the Suffolk Division I tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler for the second consecutive season.

Sebastian Regis, East Islip, 285, Jr. 51-1, 101-14

Regis won his second straight Suffolk title. His closest match in the postseason was a 9-3 victory in the state quarterfinals. Regis reached the state finals for the second year in a row. He avenged his only loss of the season with a pin in 3:40 over Stephan Monchery of Middletown in the Division I state final. Regis had a school-record 35 pins this season.

Dunia Sibomana, Long Beach, 110, Fr., 31-7, 66-9

Sibomana won his second straight Nassau title. He took third in the state in Division I at 110 pounds. Sibomana lost in the state semifinals, 2-1, to eventual champion Luke Satriano of Valley Central. Sibomana won the state title last season. All of Sibomana’s losses this season were to state place winners.

Frank Volpe, Hauppauge, 152, Sr., 40-3, 145-32

Volpe won his first Suffolk and state titles. He suffered three midseason losses, but avenged one of them in the Division I state final with a 10-5 win over Elmira’s Donovan Smith. Volpe became his school’s 10th state champion.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Stephon Sair, Manhasset, 13th season

Manhasset has won conference titles in four of the last five seasons, including the last two. Manhasset had only won two conference titles before Sair took over 13 years ago. This season Manhasset was 9-1 in dual meets, losing only to Wantagh, 43-24, in the Nassau Division I semifinals.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Mike Longobardi, East Islip, 8th season

Longobardi guided his team to a 26-2 record and the school’s first Suffolk dual meet title. East Islip’s only two losses were in the state Division I dual meet championships. This season East Islip also won the Suffolk tournament, the League V dual meet and tournament titles and six other invitational tournaments.