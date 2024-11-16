Anthony Raio cares more about getting a win for the Half Hollow Hills West football team than stuffing the stat sheet.

"I'm not a stats guy, but I'm just glad I can do whatever it takes for the team to win," Raio said. "I'll catch one pass for four yards if that means we get the win."

Coach Gerald Filardi is well aware of Raio's love for his teammates and sees how the senior's selflessness makes an impact in the locker room.

"It's by his actions, the work ethic that he puts into practice and how he performs in games definitely shows," Filardi said. "He takes the time to help other guys and leads by example."

While the wide receiver/cornerback isn't concerned about how many touchdowns he scores or how many yards he puts up, his teammates know it's a wise idea to get the ball in his hands.

"He's one of our key players on both ends of the field," Hills West quarterback Joseph Filardi said. "We are a completely different team without him."

Raio had seven receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-6 victory last Saturday as second-seeded Hills West defeated seventh-seeded East Hampton/Bridgehampton/Pierson in the quarterfinals of the Suffolk Division III playoffs. He had an 80-yard touchdown reception and a 53-yard punt return for a score. Defensively, he returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown. Raio's overall performance earned him Newsday Athlete of the Week honors.

Raio and his quarterback have been friends since they were young and have formed a unique chemistry on the field.

"Ant definitely makes my job easier as a QB because of his endless motor," Filardi said. "From playing youth lacrosse and football, we have always shared the field together along with many others, but we built that natural connection that we have with each other."

Raio, who leads Long Island in yards with 1,073, is tied for second in touchdowns (15) with teammate Jesse Brooks.

Hills West will face Islip on Saturday in the Suffolk Division III semifinals. Raio, who had seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the matchup between the teams earlier in the season, reiterated all that matters is winning.

“I know that if you do what you do, the stats will come,” Raio said. “Our goal is to bring everyone together because all championship teams have the closest locker rooms.”

Raio isn't only dominant on the field in the fall, however. His athletic ability is on full display while holding a lacrosse stick in the spring.

Newsday's 2024 Suffolk boys lacrosse player of the year, committed to his dream school — the University of North Carolina — last fall. UNC was special for him because it hit closer to home.

"My dad and I used to go to the Final Four every year and watch them compete for national championships," Raio said. "To have the opportunity to play on that stage means a lot to me.