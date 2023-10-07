Newsday Athlete of the Week is Sacred Heart's Julianna Bivona

Julianna Bivona acts as a leader on the soccer field, and in her community.

Sacred Heart Academy’s senior center back is a four-year varsity starter and has been the team captain for the last two seasons. “We call her our fearless leader,” coach Gabe Ramos said. “She plays each game like it’s her last, and her technical abilities combined with her leadership make her the crown jewel of our team.”

Bivona is the backbone of Sacred Heart’s defense. “She wins every 50/50 ball, and she’s a natural competitor who’s always ready to put up a fight.” She’s also able to play a major role on the offensive end. “Even though I’m very defensive-minded on the field, I’ll sometimes move forward to help create more chances on offense,” she said. Bivona has scored four goals so far this season.

This is Ramos’s first season coaching Sacred Heart Academy, and he credits part of the smooth transition to Bivona’s leadership. “She helps organize the team; it’s almost like having a second coach,” Ramos said. “She goes above and beyond for everyone on the team, whether its a freshman or one of her senior teammates.”

When it comes to her leadership on the field, Bivona puts herself in the shoes of the underclassmen. “I’ve always had older people to look up to, so it’s important for me to be that role model for the younger girls on the team,” Bivona said.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

From a young age, Bivona has prioritized supporting and giving back to her community. She volunteers for The Mary Ruchalski Foundation, she’s a catechist at St. Agnes Cathedral, and she co-founded Spread Love Not Covid, where the money raised was added to the Hempstead Scholarship Fund. “I try and find organizations that resonate with me and help out as much as I can,” Bivona said. “It’s an amazing feeling knowing you’re making a difference.”

She was also able to combine her passion for soccer and helping others by training young soccer players in Rockville Centre. “I was once young and looking to get better at soccer, so to be able to help these young girls is really a full-circle moment.”

Bivona verbally committed to the University of South Florida in February. “I was in contact with a few schools, but after visiting the USF campus, I felt like it was the perfect fit for me.”

Although she’s moving to a new state, Bivona is excited to get involved in her new community. “I’m really looking forward to experiencing all the opportunities that a college campus brings and finding ways to incorporate myself into the community.”