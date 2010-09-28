Great Neck South, Bellmore JFK top Nassau badminton

After beginning the league two seasons ago, Nassau's eight boys badminton teams are hitting their stride heading into their third season of play.

Hempstead and Long Beach have added teams and Bellmore JFK coach John Dell'Olio, the county badminton coordinator, says the sport is "progressing nicely."

"Badminton has more potential for growth in the spring," Dell'Olio said, explaining that the move was to counter Nassau boys volleyball moving from spring to fall.

Great Neck South coach Janine Sadaka is also excited about the future of the game.

"Students are much more involved, and the level of play is increasing every year," Sadaka said. "Badminton, as a sport, is moving in the right direction."

As for this season, Dell'Olio's Cougars boast a veteran team, led by senior Ryan Marcus.

"[Ryan] should make a strong bid to win county this year," Dell'Olio said of last season's Nassau singles runner-up.

Sadaka believes her team has what it takes to duplicate the success of last season, when the Rebels finished 12-2, second in the county.

"[The team] has a very positive energy," Sadaka said, and pointed out that her Rebels have grown up together and become good friends. Among the group of friends are four returning seniors: Ronnie Li, last year's second singles winner, and Ethan Levy, Raymond Wu, and Winsor Yang.

Sadaka also has a promising freshman, Alvin Fu.

Other players to watch include Jericho's Kang Zhu at first singles and doubles partners Pritak Patel and Matt George