Miller Place a threat to Smithtown West

SUFFOLK BOYS

Smithtown West looks to duplicate the success of last year's county championship team that finished 15-0. Among the team's seven returning starters are senior Justin Lin, who will be competing at first singles. Lin finished last year with a 12-2 record and took third place at the Suffolk individual tournament. Also returning is senior Mike Bennett, who will compete at second singles after playing third singles last year.

Miller Place, with 13 returning players, will pose a threat. Jesse Dietrichson, who went 13-1 and won the individual championship, leads the way.

Sophomore Alfred Shim and senior doubles team Aris Agdere and Richard Yoon return to lead Half Hollow Hills.

NASSAU GIRLS

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Calhoun has won three consecutive county titles. Senior captains Gessa Patti and Tiffany Minors will be competing at first and second singles. Patti will move up after posting an 11-4 record at second singles last year and Minors posted a 14-1 record at third singles.

Jericho, which won Conference I with an 11-1 record, expects to compete for the county championship. Senior Brittany Malen will compete at first singles after finishing 11-1 last year at second singles. Seniors April Pun and Maya Means also return after winning the county doubles championship. Coach Mark Burkowsky said either Means or Pun could possibly compete as a singles player.

SUFFOLK GIRLS

Half Hollow Hills put together its first undefeated season last year (15-0) on its way to winning its second consecutive Suffolk championship, its fourth in program history. The Thundercolts seem poised to continue their success with 21 out of 22 players returning, giving them a deep bench in addition to their experienced starters.

Senior Hannah Finger returns after winning two county individual singles championships. Finger finished last year with an 18-0 record. Senior Lauren Kiedaisch adds more experience to the team after posting a 14-1 record last season.

Sophomore Carrie Simone returns to lead Whitman, which finished 12-2 last year before losing in the county finals to Half Hollow Hills. Simone was the county runner-up at first singles and finished with a 10-2 record.

Smithtown West returns 11 starters, including seven seniors. Junior Kim Waldvogel will compete at first singles and senior Garbielle Cuccurullo will compete at second singles.