2023 Bryan Bonin Grand Slam Challenge rosters
NASSAU ROSTER
1B -- Erik Paulsen Jr., Massapequa
2B -- Mike Sweeney, Chaminade
SS -- Tim Hennig, Wantagh
3B -- Charlie Imhof, Calhoun
C -- Joe Yovino, Division
C -- Andrew Lenski, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK
OF -- Sean Britt, South Side
OF – James Eden, MacArthur
OF – Michael Cucinella, Mepham
OF – Evan Baschnagel, Chaminade
OF – Mike Vilardi, Massapequa
INF – Matt Dieguez, Chaminade
INF -- Paul Napolitano, Kellenberg
P – Andrew Koshy, Kellenberg
P -- James Sill, Division
P -- Sean Costello, Seaford
P – Sebastian Velasquez, Holy Trinity
P -- Billy Kind, Seaford
P – Justin Peralta, South Side
P – PJ Kakalos, Calhoun
Head coach – Ciro Ambrosio, Great Neck South
Coaches – Rich Hess, Valley Stream South; Shaun Manning, Long Island Lutheran;
John Givargidze, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Dan Luisi, Holy Trinity
SUFFOLK ROSTER
1B – Ryan Muskopf, Hills West
2B -- Aidan Murphy, Commack
SS – Chris McHugh, Commack
3B – Daniel Madsen, Babylon
C – Jake Acker, Sachem East
C – Christian Alicea, St. John the Baptist
OF – Thomas Charlwood, Lindenhurst
OF – Anthony Scarabino, Connetquot
OF – Chris Carson, Lindenhurst
OF – Kyle Engmann, Shoreham-Wading River
OF – Joey DiMotta, Commack
P – Brady Clark, Bayport-Blue Point
P – Chris Batuyios, Mount Sinai
P – Jason DeCaro, St. Anthony’s
P – Charlie West, Ward Melville
P – Justin LeGuernic, Hills West
P – Frank Romano, West Islip
P – Nick Rizzo, East Islip
P – Riley Morris, Center Moriches
P – Dom Carbone, Rocky Point
Honorary game captain – Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford
Head coach – Matt Salmon, Commack
Coaches – Dwayne Page, Connetquot; Josh Gutes, Hauppauge;
Paul Parsolano, St. Anthony’s; Casey McKay, St. John the Baptist