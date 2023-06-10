SportsHigh SchoolHigh School Baseball

2023 Bryan Bonin Grand Slam Challenge rosters

Mt. Sinai starting pitcher Christopher Batuyios delivers a pitch against...

Mt. Sinai starting pitcher Christopher Batuyios delivers a pitch against Bayport-Blue Point in a Suffolk Conference IV playoff game, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Credit: George A Faella

NASSAU ROSTER

1B -- Erik Paulsen Jr., Massapequa

2B -- Mike Sweeney, Chaminade

SS -- Tim Hennig, Wantagh

3B -- Charlie Imhof, Calhoun

C -- Joe Yovino, Division

C -- Andrew Lenski, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

OF -- Sean Britt, South Side

OF – James Eden, MacArthur

OF – Michael Cucinella, Mepham

OF – Evan Baschnagel, Chaminade

OF – Mike Vilardi, Massapequa

INF – Matt Dieguez, Chaminade

INF -- Paul Napolitano, Kellenberg

P – Andrew Koshy, Kellenberg

P -- James Sill, Division

P -- Sean Costello, Seaford

P – Sebastian Velasquez, Holy Trinity

P -- Billy Kind, Seaford

P – Justin Peralta, South Side

P – PJ Kakalos, Calhoun

Head coach – Ciro Ambrosio, Great Neck South

Coaches – Rich Hess, Valley Stream South; Shaun Manning, Long Island Lutheran;

John Givargidze, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK; Dan Luisi, Holy Trinity

SUFFOLK ROSTER

1B – Ryan Muskopf, Hills West

2B -- Aidan Murphy, Commack

SS – Chris McHugh, Commack

3B – Daniel Madsen, Babylon

C – Jake Acker, Sachem East

C – Christian Alicea, St. John the Baptist

OF – Thomas Charlwood, Lindenhurst

OF – Anthony Scarabino, Connetquot

OF – Chris Carson, Lindenhurst

OF – Kyle Engmann, Shoreham-Wading River

OF – Joey DiMotta, Commack

P – Brady Clark, Bayport-Blue Point

P – Chris Batuyios, Mount Sinai

P – Jason DeCaro, St. Anthony’s

P – Charlie West, Ward Melville

P – Justin LeGuernic, Hills West

P – Frank Romano, West Islip

P – Nick Rizzo, East Islip

P – Riley Morris, Center Moriches

P – Dom Carbone, Rocky Point

Honorary game captain – Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford

Head coach – Matt Salmon, Commack

Coaches – Dwayne Page, Connetquot; Josh Gutes, Hauppauge;

Paul Parsolano, St. Anthony’s; Casey McKay, St. John the Baptist

