Chaminade, Holy Trinity split first two games in CHSAA baseball championship series

First, Holy Trinity refused to surrender its last breath. Next, Chaminade showed its steely determination. And now, there will have to be a deciding Game 3 in the NSCHSAA Championship Series Tuesday on the baseball diamond at Hofstra.

The combatants split the first two games at Hofstra on Monday in a roller-coaster of a day. In Game 1, Chaminade took a two-run lead into the seventh inning and was two outs away from victory when Holy Trinity took advantage of every miscue and sent 10 batters to the plate in a seven-run rally for an 8-3 win. The Flyers were not deterred in their bid to win a fourth straight diocesan crown and pounded out a dozen hits in a 9-4 triumph to even the series.

“That first game is the stuff that coaches dream about: seeing your guys fight to the very end and find a way to win,” Holy Trinity coach Dan Luisi said. “That’s how we are. We feel we can win any game. But in the second game they took control early and we never got it away from them.”

“That first game was the worst loss of our season, maybe the worst loss of my career,” said 41st-year Chaminade coach Mike Pienkos. “But what I liked was how we’d put it behind us as soon as it was over. They had another game in front of them and attacked it.”

In Game 3, the Titans (18-8) will be seeking a first championship since 2012 and plan to pitch Tyler Cook, who is 1-0 with four saves, a 1.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 20 innings. The Flyers (19-6) have scheduled Matt Brandt, who is 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA and holds opposing hitters to a .175 batting average.

Holy Trinity’s big Game 1 rally was filled with opportunism. Patience at the plate led to three walks with one out. Nick Delvecchio’s high bouncer eluded one leaping fielder, forced another to make a rushed, inaccurate throw and resulted in two runs scoring for a 3-3 tie. When Cook’s ground ball was misplayed, two more runs scored. Andrew Heppner and Sebastian Velasquez hit back-to-back two-out home runs to left to bring in the last three runs of the rally.

“We never feel out of a game because our lineup is deep and tough and gets a job done,” said Velasquez, who got the final three outs around an infield hit for the complete-game victory.

“It was hard to process because it happened to us so fast,” Baschnagel said after the split. “We didn’t expect it but we weren’t shaken. And now we’re pretty confident after scoring nine runs.”

Baschnagel drilled a three-run double to the gap in left center for a 4-2 lead in the second inning and Chaminade never relinquished the lead. Starter John Carroll fanned eight in four innings and reliever Giacomo Travaglia whiffed five in 2 2/3 innings to keep the Titans down. The Flyers got three insurance runs in the seventh, including an Aidan Katzman two-run single.

“We didn’t think about it like back-to-wall,” Carroll said of the Game 2 mindset. “We trusted who we’ve been all season and we played like we have all season.”