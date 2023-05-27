Evan Kay strikes out six in one-hitter to lead Commack past Patchogue-Medford in Game 1 of Suffolk Class AA finals

Commack righthander Evan Kay called it attack mode.

The junior made quick work of Patchogue-Medford, pitching a one-hitter in Game 1 of the best-of-three Suffolk Class AA championship series Saturday afternoon in Commack. Kay struck out six and only needed 86 pitches in the Cougars' 7-0 win over the Raiders.

Kay retired 12 of the final 13 hitters he faced to improve to 3-0. He allowed an infield single to Dave Granucci in the third inning and walked two.

Fourth-seeded Patchogue-Medford (16-7), the co-Suffolk League III champion, failed to advance a runner past second base. It will need to win at home on Monday at noon to force a deciding Game 3.

Top-seeded Commack, the defending Class AA champions, improved to 22-2.

“I felt like I had total control of all my pitches,” said Kay, who has held opponents scoreless through 14 innings in the postseason. “I went out aggressively after the hitters and tried to avoid walking people. I pitched without fear.”

Kay had fantastic rhythm and used a running two-seam fastball that handcuffed multiple batters, along with a changeup that had hitters out in front.

“He’s gotten better and better and his changeup is awesome,” said Commack coach Matt Salmon. “He’s really been unhittable, and our defense has played very well.”

“Their pitcher had good velocity and kept us off-balance,” said Patchogue-Medford coach Anthony Frascogna. “And they are by far the best hitting team we’ve seen.”

Commack's offense complemented the efficient pitching of Kay. Entering Saturday, the Cougars had scored double digits in seven of their last 10 games.

They got a leadoff walk from Aidan Murphy in the bottom of the first inning and Chris McHugh singled to put runners at first and second with none out. Joey DiMotta followed with a two-run triple to right-centerfield to give Commack a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning, Commack’s Adam Gonzalez, the No. 9 batter in the lineup, smoked a double to deep right field to begin a four-run frame.

Murphy walked, McHugh followed with a single to load the bases and DiMotta was hit by a pitch to force in a run to put Commack ahead 3-0. Connor Schramm then had a squeeze bunt to score Murphy and Kay followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in McHugh. Matt Mayer punctuated the rally with an RBI single to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead.

“Every batter contributed in some way in that rally,” said Salmon. “We’ve had some great teams. But this may be our best lineup ever.”

Commack made it 7-0 in the fifth when DiMotta singled and scored on an RBI double by Schramm.

“We are seeing the ball well,” DiMotta said. “Our guys are locked in and it’s the entire lineup. And it’s hard to stop because we feed off each other.”