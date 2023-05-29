Matt Mayer leads hot-hitting Commack baseball to third Suffolk Class AA title in row

There were no school buses available on Memorial Day for Commack’s baseball team. So the Cougars rode in a comfy coach bus thanks to the district.

As it turned out, it was fitting transportation for a championship team.

Matt Mayer delivered a two-run homer and a two-run triple and Chris McHugh had two doubles and two RBIs, helping top-seeded Commack finish a two-game sweep in the Suffolk Class AA title series with a resounding 21-3 win Monday at No. 4 Patchogue-Medford.

So the Cougars (23-2) repeated and claimed a third straight county title overall, including a Conference I crown in 2021. They were Long Island champs that year, when there was no state tournament, then fell in the Long Island AA title game last year.

They want more this year. The Cougars will face Nassau’s winner at 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s in Patchogue for Island supremacy and a berth in the state’s AA final four.

“We’ve never been on that bus up to Binghamton,” coach Matt Salmon said. “We would love to experience that.”

Commack scored three in the first, two in the second and then six in the third to take an 11-1 advantage.

“This is the best lineup I’ve been a part of in my three years here,” McHugh said. “ . . . It’s crazy what we can do.”

Mayer launched a ball over the leftfield fence in the third for his fifth homer. The senior catcher has 13 RBIs in five postseason games.

“It’s more of just doing what I’ve done all season,” Mayer said.

The Raiders (18-8) made numerous misplays. It was 15-1 after five. But Pat-Med coach Anthony Frascogna didn’t opt for a mercy-rule stoppage.

“That’s the best team we played and the worst that we played playing the best team we played,” Frascogna said. “It’s a tough combination.”