The Kings Park baseball team got a nice surprise on Friday morning as they prepared for the school’s first appearance in the state Class A championship game.

MLB Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, the school’s most decorated athlete, sent a motivational video to the Kingsmen before the big game exhorting them to bring home the championship.

Biggio, who graduated from Kings Park in 1984, earned the Hansen Award presented to Suffolk’s most outstanding football player and went on to play baseball at Seton Hall. He was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 22nd overall pick in 1987 and became a seven-time All-Star in his 20-year career. The 58-year-old Biggio, who had 3,060 career hits, was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.