Matt Marino's three-hitter helps Division seal Nassau Class A baseball crown

Division shortstop Isiah Marino moved across the infield behind the pitcher’s mound and picked up a soft grounder. He fired to first to nail Matt Sferratore for the final out and the celebration began.

Division junior Matt Marino threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts as Division shutout Calhoun, 3-0, in the second game of the best of three series to capture the Nassau Class A baseball title on Monday at Farmingdale State College. The sweep improved Division to 27-1 and sent the Blue Dragons to the Long Island Class A title game Saturday against West Babylon at Farmingdale State College at 6 p.m. It was their first Nassau title since 2015.

Marino (9-0) handcuffed the powerful Calhoun offense, which had averaged 12 runs per game this season. He needed 90 pitches to complete the complete game gem. Calhoun (25-4) advanced one runner beyond first base throughout the game which lasted one hour and 41 minutes.

“Today was all about Matt Marino,” said Division coach Tom Tuttle. “He went out and pitched to contact, stayed ahead of hitters and allowed our defense to do what they do and that’s play flawlessly. We’re all about pitching and defense and we just shut down the best offense in all of Nassau County for two games.”

It was the fifth county championship for Tuttle in his 16 years at the helm.

“They’re all special,” Tuttle said. “And they’re all somewhat different. Winning does not get old. And our players and coaches put in the time to put themselves in position to experience the winning.”

Division forged a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Kaolis Delacruz walked and Cody Brush singled to move Delacruz to second. Tuttle called for the double steal moving the runners into scoring position. Caidan Siegel lifted a sacrifice fly to score Sanchez for the lead.

“We believe in being aggressive,” Tuttle said. “We want to make things happen and manufacture a few runs.”

In the sixth, Division tacked on two insurance runs. James Sill singled and was moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Chris Clune. Delacruz singled to put runners at the corners before Brush lined a double down the left field line to make it 2-0. Siegel’s sacrifice fly scored Delacruz for the final margin.

“I was struggling earlier in the playoffs and the coaches stayed with me and had confidence in my hitting,” Brush said. “They said I’d have a big game when we needed it. This feels good.”

The three runs were more than enough for Marino.

“My catcher [Joe Yovino] called a great game,” Marino said. “And I felt like I was in total control out there.”

Calhoun coach Steve DiMarco said the Colts bats went silent against a few good arms.

“We’ve hit all season and those clutch hits did not come in this series,” he said. “We weren’t aggressive and didn’t execute in big spots.”

The Division pitching staff lowered its team ERA to 0.94 with its 11th shutout.

Now it’s on to the Long Island title game. The last Long Island crown came in 2015.